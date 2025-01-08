Elon Musk interested in buying one of the biggest soccer teams in the world, father Errol Musk claims

Elon Musk is interested in buying Liverpool Football Club, according to his father, Errol Musk.

Citing connections with their family in Liverpool, England, including Elon's grandmother, Errol said his son has indeed expressed a desire to own the team but doesn't know if that could happen.

Errol was pressed by Times Radio host Kait Borsay in a recent interview but initially declined to comment.

"I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price. I can't comment on that," he insisted.

"Has he expressed a desire? Come on, Errol," Borsay urged. "Come on. I am a Liverpool fan. It means a lot to me," she continued.

"I can't tell you," Errol fought back.

However, unable to endure the questioning, the elder Musk finally broke and gave his answer with charm.

"Oh, yes. Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it, you know. So, you know, I'd love to see."

Still unfulfilled by the answer, Borsay prodded for more information.

"It is in his sights?" she asked in the remote interview.

"He would like to, yes," the 78-year-old revealed. "Obviously, you know, anybody would want to. You know? So would I."

'No truth to these rumors.'

Liverpool is currently owned by the private Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the MLB's Boston Red Sox and NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. The group owns Boston's Fenway Park and Liverpool's home ground, Anfield, as well.

According to a 2024 ranking of soccer teams by Forbes, Liverpool is the fourth-most valuable team in the world.



With a value of approximately $5.37 billion, Liverpool sits behind third-place Barcelona ($5.6B), Manchester United ($6.55B), and Spain's Real Madrid ($6.6B), which is considered the most valuable soccer team in the world.

According to the Associated Press, a representative of Fenway Sports Group said there is "no truth to these rumors," referring to Elon Musk buying the team.

In 2023, when the group sold a minority stake in Liverpool to New York investment firm Dynasty Equity, president Mike Gordon said, "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever."

Gordon added, "We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool, then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth."

Elon's father went on to explain in the interview that his family has roots in Liverpool, where Elon's grandmother was born, and the family even grew up with "quite a few of the Beatles."

When asked if Elon buying Liverpool would help extend his influence in the United Kingdom, Errol simply replied by saying, "Well, I don't know. I can't say about that."

