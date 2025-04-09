Hit-and-run suspect apprehended by UFC fighter Henry Cejudo after allegedly crashing into house and assaulting elderly man

Two-time UFC champion Henry Cejudo apprehended an individual after the suspect allegedly crashed into a house and assaulted an elderly male.

Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist who once held the UFC bantamweight and flyweight titles simultaneously, spoke to reporters outside his home in Phoenix, Arizona, after a loud crash interrupted his morning workout.

"All of a sudden, I see this car. Our neighborhood's kinda like a U. So I see this car coming in, you know, with a huge right turn, probably going 80-100 miles an hour. Next, you know what? I hear this big sound and a boom. I knew he had hit something or somebody, but I knew something had happened," Cejudo recalled.

Cejudo said the car, which was driven by a group of at least four teenagers, crashed right into his neighbor's house and narrowly missed hitting the residents.

"If you see inside this room, like, if somebody was standing, they'd be dead," Cejudo claimed.

The suspects exited the car one at a time, at which point Cejudo allegedly said, "You guys got to be held accountable for what just happened."

'He ends up cold-cocking my neighbor.'

The driver was confronted by the owner of the house but allegedly punched the homeowner multiple times and began to flee. The victim was a 65-year-old male, according to Cejudo's producer Dylan Rush, who posted a video of the report on his Instagram page. A video from MMA Junkie showed the elderly man bleeding from his head from the apparent assault.

"He ends up cold-cocking my neighbor. And you know, that's when I had to step in," Cejudo said.

The wrestler then allegedly ran down the suspect and apprehended him.

"Ended up dropping him — lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit, and just pretty much control him with one arm," the fighter detailed. "So he wasn't that tough," he laughed.

Rush also stated that the suspect continued to resist until a local resident "pointed a gun at him," which resulted in the suspect cooperating until police arrived.

"I don't know if these guys had guns," Cejudo told reporters. "And then once he hit my neighbor, I was like, all right, man. All in."



According to Bounding into Sports, the driver was just 22 years old and was charged with driving under the influence and assault.

