HS basketball player caught on video punching 2 opposing players to the floor during game

A Georgia high school basketball player was caught on video punching a pair of opposing players to the floor during game earlier this month — and the puncher faces battery charges as a result.

TMZ Sports said the violence commenced around 6 p.m. Jan. 3 during a contest at Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, which was taking on the team from visiting Rockmart High School.

TMZ Sports said it obtained an incident report from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office indicating that the Rockmart player — a 16-year-old — got physical because his opponent 'kept calling him the N-word and he lost his temper.'

Cellphone video shows a Rockmart player shove a Sonoraville player to the hardwood. But when the shoved player rises to his feet and turns around to face his adversary, the Rockmart player punches the Sonoraville player in the face, sending him back to the floor and flat on his back.

With that, another Sonoraville player who was sitting on the bench sprints at the Rockmart player who threw the punch — and the Rockmart player puts him on the floor as well with a fast punch to the head.

A near-melee breaks out, with the Rockmart player backing up, bouncing on his feet and rotating his fists like a boxer — but it appears that adults get between him and the Sonoraville players, and the Rockmart player is led away.

While the second Sonoraville player got up right away after the right to his head, the first punched Sonoraville player was still lying on the floor and being helped by numerous adults as the clip ended.

You can view video here of the shove, punches, and aftermath.

The outlet noted that the incident report doesn't indicate whether the Sonoraville player admitted to using racist language.

The Rockmart player who got violent was facing two charges of simple battery, TMZ Sports said, citing police documents.

The outlet added that it reached out to Sonoraville High School for comment but had not yet heard back and that Rockmart hadn't yet publicly addressed the incident.

