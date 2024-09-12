'I don't want him to kill Mike': Hulk Hogan says he's worried Jake Paul might hurt Mike Tyson

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan said he fears for Mike Tyson in his upcoming boxing match against former YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul recently fought ex-UFC star and bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry in July in a boxing bout that many thought would be the end of Paul's storybook run.

However, Paul brutalized Perry on his way to a sixth round TKO. The fight only took place after Tyson withdrew due to a medical emergency.

With the Tyson fight rescheduled to November 15, Paul kept the July 20 date open and was happy to insert Perry in Tyson's place.

'If you attack him you can suffocate him.'

Appearing on the "Impaulsive" podcast, Hogan engaged in some preshow preamble with host Logan Paul, Jake's brother, about the upcoming event.

"Your brother is too strong," Hogan said of Jake.

The Hulkster then recalled watching Paul's fight with Perry, which made him worried about what he could do to Tyson.

"As soon as I saw him get [Perry] up with the left to throw the overhand right? I went, 'Oh, my God,'" Hogan explained.

Paul's brother told Hogan that Jake is actually far stronger than he looks and that the wrestler would be impressed if he saw how much weight he lifts.

Hogan went on, "I mean really, it was scary. I love Mike to death. I don't want him to kill Mike. Jesus."

The former WWF champion said that while Tyson is still crafty at his age, there is a path to victory for Paul.

"Mike is a snake. He will come out at you, but if you attack him you can suffocate him," Hogan advised.

Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson at Grauman's Chinese Theater on November 2, 2005 Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyson has disagreed with criticisms of his age, previously stating that no athlete could do what he is doing at his age:

"I'm 58 and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting," Tyson said. "Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous, that's whack. ... I say 'in your prime you couldn't draw a million people, man. What are you talking about, you couldn't sell out [an] arena.' Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena?" he added.

"Right now I'm scared to death, but as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it's reality, and in reality I'm invincible," Tyson declared.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier called the fight with Tyson a lose-lose situation for Paul, saying that he will get no accolades from defeating a 58-year-old but will lose his aura if he wins.

"That is my concern. Because what if this looks like a 58-year-old man, fighting a 28-year-old man, where Mike can’t draw [reserve energy]?" Cormier asked.

"What if Mike knocks him out though? Then it's over," he added.

