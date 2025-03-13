Singer who performed drunk at MLB All-Star event says her performance united America: 'United in the fact that was awful'

Singer Ingrid Andress admitted she did not remember what happened when she performed the national anthem drunk at a Major League Baseball event in 2024.

Before the MLB's Home Run Derby last June in Arlington, Texas, Andress was tapped to open the All-Star event with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." The Michigan native's performance was so unusual that it made headlines across the country for how bad it was.

The singer posted an apology to her social media the following day, telling fans and followers she was checking into a rehab facility:

"I'm not gonna bulls*** y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun."

Andress recently appeared on "The Viall Files" podcast and explained how devastating the experience was for her and how it helped reveal she has a problem.

"How aware were you in that moment?" host Nick Viall asked, adding, "How inebriated were you?"

The singer explained she had already been drinking for days before her performance and that she was enjoying the "numbing" feeling she had leading up to the event.

"This is so unlike me, this is not OK. I need help," she recalled thinking. "Because I actually walked out and did not care. I was just like, 'I don't care. I don't care how this goes.' I was so f***ed up that afterwards I thought that I like, kind of nailed it. I was like, 'Oh, I feel like there were some hiccups in there, I could have sang it better.'"

'I'm fine with being America's punching bag.'

Despite receiving a phone call from a friend asking how she felt the performance went, it was not until the next day when the 33-year-old realized she had made a big mistake.

"When I woke up the next morning, I was like, it's terrifying that I don't remember how it went, and then that's when I called management and was like, 'Hey, I need to go, I need to check myself in somewhere, this is not me, and I feel like I'm at a point where I don't feel like I can get out of this myself.'"

The commendable amount of self-awareness from the singer was coupled on the podcast with an ability to make light of the situation and poke fun at herself.

"It only took, you know, global humiliation for me to be like, 'This is a problem,'"' she explained. "I'm fine with being America's punching bag because for one moment everybody was united in the fact that was awful, so I feel like ... America you're welcome!" she joked.

Andress is the daughter of former major league strength and conditioning coach Brad Andress, who worked for the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, and New York Mets, per ESPN.

Having grown up in Colorado, Andress excitedly redeemed herself when she performed the national anthem before a Colorado Avalanche NHL game in February.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!