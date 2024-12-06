Bengals QB Joe Burrow bought a fully functional Batmobile for $3 million and wants to drive it to every game

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow surprised his teammates by revealing he bought an actual Batmobile.

The vehicle, nicknamed the Tumbler, is inspired by the Batmobile that first appeared in the 2005 film "Batman Begins" and retails for a reported $3 million with just 10 of the fully operational cars available.

During an episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," Burrow told his teammates at practice about his lavish purchase.

"Have I told you I bought a Batmobile?" Burrow casually told wide receiver Tee Higgins. "I don't get it for, like, a year, but I bought it."

"Oh, the real one? That thing gonna be crazy," Higgins replied.

'What if I wore it to every game?'

Burrow then explained his hope to now buy an expensive Batman bat-suit replica and arrive at every Bengals game in full costume and be seen exiting the Batmobile.

"What if I wore it to every game? I just wore the full bat suit, Batmobile to every game. I'd go crazy on Halloween," Burrow laughed. "500 [yards], seven touchdowns," he predicted.

The Batmobile at the European premiere of 'Batman Begins' at the Odeon Leicester Square on June 12, 2005, in London, England. Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it might not be possible for Burrow to make his movie-inspired appearances at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

According to Sawyer Merrit, who reported on the sale of the Batmobile replicas in November, the vehicles are operational but not street legal.

"Not street legal, but if you have private land or a track, you can use it," Merrit claimed.

The specs of the vehicle are quite impressive, and the Tumbler's paneling would rival almost any vehicle on the market in terms of durability.

The body is made of a combination of carbon, Kevlar, fiberglass, and metal panels. It has a steel tube frame, 6.2 liter V8 engine, and a whopping 525 horsepower. Along with plenty of torque, the Batmobile includes many of the amazing features that made it so cool in the movies.

This includes the ability to drop smoke screens, one-way mirrored glass windows, a "simulated jet engine," and, of course, imitation gun turrets.

After Higgins said he would wear the bat suit to the club, teammate Ja'Marr Chase jokingly expressed concern that he’d be invisible to the public he was seemingly trying to impress.

"You'll get lost in there. [The suit] is so dark," Higgins suggested.

However, maybe that's exactly what Batman/Burrow would want.

