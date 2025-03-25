Joe Rogan says he refuses to go to Canada for UFC events due to its 'terrible government'

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan said Canada remains a personal no-go zone due to its policies.

Rogan was hosting an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with professional martial artists Brendan Schaub, Eddie Bravo, and Gordon Ryan when he discussed his lack of desire to visit the northerly neighbor.

The foursome watched a UFC event live on the podcast and discussed U.S. relations with governments like France and Canada. The group noted Canada's free fall into far-left policies that culminated during the trucker convoy.

"I think it's stupid that we hate Canada, too, I don't get that," Rogan remarked.

"Canada needs to get their s**t together, though," Schaub replied.

Rogan responded that while he loves the Canadian people for their kindness and politeness, "They have terrible government."

He added that despite former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation, the new Prime Minister Mark Carney is "more of the same."

'I don't go to Canada anymore.'

Near the end of the show, Rogan asked when and where UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will be defending his title. When Rogan's producer revealed the answer to be UFC 315 in May at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the comedian immediately said he would not be attending.

"Wow ... I won't be there. I don't go to Canada anymore," Rogan revealed. "I don't."

"Nor should you," Schaub replied.

Fans typically rejoice when Rogan is an announcer for UFC events as the occasions are few and far between. Having been with the company for over 25 years, the 57-year-old is quite selective about his appearances on broadcasts. Rogan only lends his talents for UFC pay-per-view events, and only in the continental United States, unless the fights are of particular interest to him. He has ventured to Australia a few times, for example.

"Discipline," Rogan said about his decision to not go to Canada. "I'd rather go to Russia," he laughed.

After saying Canada would "never" be absorbed by the United States, the podcaster revealed he had a conversation with President Trump about the great white north.

"I had a conversation with Trump about it. He goes, 'I started calling him Governor Trudeau just for fun, and a lot of people were saying it's a good idea, like maybe it is a good idea, a lot of people say it,'" Rogan joked.

Rogan was last heard on a UFC broadcast during UFC 313 in early March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and, if he remains true to his usual schedule, he would likely return June 7 for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

