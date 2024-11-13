'Nobody was ever in his pocket': UFC's Jorge Masvidal defends Trump as a free thinker with new ideas

UFC legend Jorge Masvidal said that his support of President Donald Trump comes from years of watching him push his own thoughts and ideas forward, while other politicians were bought off.

Masvidal is of Cuban descent and has defended Trump for years while condemning Democrats, saying they are slowly creeping toward communism.

During election coverage on the night of the Republican victory, Masvidal was asked by podcast host Patrick Bet-David why he likes Trump so much.

"2015/16 I started seeing him do his thing, and he said one thing right in the beginning that caught my eye," Masvidal began. "That was, he said nobody was in his pockets. He said he was in all these politicians' pockets [and] he got them to do whatever he wanted to do, and nobody was ever in his pocket. He paid everybody off."

The fighter, who is the inaugural "Baddest Motherf***er" (BMF) champion in the UFC, added that it has been Trump's individuality and willingness to push his own ideas that has led to his near decade-long support.

"He was coming into the game with his own ideas, his own thoughts, and nobody could buy him. When I heard that I was like, 'This is a man that if he says what he's going to do, it's going to be the best thing for us.'"

'This is one person with his own thoughts, and he loves America.'

The fighter told Bet-David that there are no "secret corporations" controlling the president behind the scenes and no foreign governments he is beholden to.

"This is one person with his own thoughts, and he loves America, that's how long I've been rocking with Trump. I love this guy."

In 2023, Masvidal defended Trump in the face of indictments in New York City, likening the charges to the actions of communist governments.

"My family has lived through it, and history has told us that this is a play right out of the communist playbook," Masvidal said at the time.



The 40-year-old warned that if the charges went through on Trump, there was no telling where government persecution would stop.

"This has been done before in history, and every time it's happened, it only gets worse. We can't let the left take over," Masvidal warned.



Masvidal lost fought in July in a boxing match against fellow UFC legend Nate Diaz, losing in a decision.

In September, Masvidal said he was eyeing a UFC comeback. He is still under contract with the organization, and according to ESPN, told the UFC he wants to fight No.1-ranked middleweight Leon Edwards.

