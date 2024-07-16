'Outright fraud': Nate Diaz sues for $9 million after promoter allegedly says he can't pay because his wife might divorce him

Fan favorite UFC star and boxer Nate Diaz is suing a digital company Fanmio and its CEO for allegedly failing to pay the bulk of his fight purse after a recent boxing match.

Diaz defeated fellow MMA star turned boxer Jorge Masvidal late in the evening of July 6, 2024. With several press conferences and more social media promotion than is typical for Diaz, the fighter seemingly put a lot of effort into getting eyes on the fight.

After selling out the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, it may now be clear why Diaz put so much time into promotions.

According to a new lawsuit by Diaz and his legal team, he is still owed $9 million for the fight after Fanmio and CEO Solomon Engel allegedly failed to pay the vast majority of his fight fee.

Journalist Ariel Helwani revealed the lawsuit on his show "The MMA Hour" after being sent the legal filing by Diaz's manager, Zach Rosenfield. Helwani read the introduction of the complaint — filed in the Southern District of Florida — live on the air and said it explained the lawsuit in detail.

"This case involves an outright fraud committed by defendants Fanmio and its president and owner, Solomon Engel, upon famed mixed martial artist and boxer Nathan Diaz," Helwani began.



He added that "Diaz and his representatives were skeptical that Fanmio and its representatives" had enough money to pay Diaz but were assured "repeatedly" that the company had the "financial resources" to pay him and that the payments would be guaranteed.

$1 million was to be paid up front, with $9 million after the fight, the lawsuit alleged.

"Fanmio and Engel are now reneging," the lawsuit continued, with the company allegedly having made a "flurry of desperate calls" to Diaz's representatives to provide excuses as to why it couldn't pay.

Diaz's representatives alleged that Engel said that he was going to lose more money than anticipated from the event if he paid Diaz in full and that his wife may divorce him over further financial losses.

He also allegedly claimed that if he paid Diaz the full amount, he might have to claim bankruptcy.

The Fanmio CEO released a statement that called Diaz's lawsuit "frivolous:"

"Nate Diaz has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fanmio which claims that fraud and breach of contract were committed by Fanmio, yet neither has taken place. In fact, Diaz has already been paid seven figures in connection with the fight."

Engel continued, alleging that the comments that have been made about him rise to the level of defamation.

"Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph."

Solomon also said that he looked forward to "resolving this dispute through the appropriate process" and that he was "confident that justice will prevail."

Diaz's manager said that the fighter would not be making public comments about the lawsuit.

