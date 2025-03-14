Kansas smashes 5 home runs in a row to tie NCAA record in must-see video

Kansas Jayhawks baseball had a record day en route to a massive 29-run game in Minnesota.

The Jayhawks visited a mostly empty U.S. Bank Stadium — home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings — to take on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

After not scoring a run in the first inning, Kansas was down 1-0 to Minnesota. The Jayhawks responded in the second inning, however, with an RBI single, followed by a two-run single and a two-run home run.

With the game at 5-1 in the top of the third, Kansas started a monstrous run of five consecutive home runs to tie an NCAA record.

Chase Diggins started things off with a three-run home run that had Minnesota's center fielder run right through an outfield wall in what would turn out to be an omen that things were about to go horribly wrong.

Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger, and Jackson Hauge followed up with four more solo home runs, resulting in clip after clip of the Jayhawks rounding the bases that inning.

'With 5-straight home runs in the top of the 3rd inning, [Kansas Baseball] ties the NCAA record for consecutive home runs," the team boasted on their X page.

"It marks the first time since 2006 (South Carolina) and the fourth time in NCAA DI history, while it's the first in [Big 12 Conference] history," Kansas added.

'I can't believe you actually posted it.'

In total, Kansas would score 29 runs while Minnesota would not score again. The 28-run margin was the program's largest victory since 1993 and its most runs ever against a Division I opponent, Kansas said on its website.

The Golden Gophers were obviously deflated from the loss, with the team simply reporting a final score on their social media page:

"Final from U.S. Bank Stadium: Kansas 29, Minnesota 1," the post sadly read.

"I can't believe you actually posted it," a Kansas fan wrote, representing the most-engaged reply on the post.

According to Sportskeeda, Nebraska holds the NCAA record for most runs scored in a single game with 50, a feat they accomplished against Chicago State on March 16, 1999.

Other NCAA records that are considered unbeatable include Jim LaFountain's three grand slams in one game in 1976, Robin Ventura's 58-game hitting streak in 1987, and Marshall McDougall's 16 RBIs in a game in 1999.

As for Major League Baseball, the record for most consecutive home runs stands at four, accomplished 11 times, according to Guinness World Records.

The most recent instance was the St. Louis Cardinals in July 2022 during a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The record was first set in July 1961 by the Milwaukee Braves.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!