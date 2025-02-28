Kash Patel wants FBI to partner with UFC to improve agent physical fitness, sources claim

New FBI Director Kash Patel has allegedly proposed the federal agency start a partnership with the UFC in some form in order to improve physical fitness.

Patel led a virtual meeting with the heads of the FBI's 55 field offices, which typically takes place once per week. During the call, Patel allegedly proposed the idea of connecting FBI agents with the UFC through some sort of mutual partnership

According to a report from ABC News, which cited sources who were told about the new proposal, Patel suggested developing programs for agents to improve their physical fitness through the UFC's training.

'The answer is not to go to [the UFC].'

Reuters, which said it spoke to two people briefed on the matter, said current FBI agents described the proposal as "surreal" and "wacky."

The outlet obtained further negative commentary from an unnamed Justice Department official who said the FBI already "receives training in physical altercations," and if there is a desire to increase that training, "the answer is not to go to [the UFC]."

Patel lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the UFC is also based and has close ties through its president Dana White and his relationship with President Donald Trump.

The proposal from the newly appointed director spread through the ranks of FBI officials throughout the country, the report from ABC claimed, with former special agent Rich Frankel telling the outlet, "If they're trying to up their physical fitness, the UFC is very specific in their fitness."

In fact, the UFC also has a performance institute situated in Las Vegas that is technically open to the public but typically acts as a training facility for UFC athletes or high-profile guests. The facility boasts training, health programs, and sports science with state-of-the-art technology that is often shown off in different types of content.

The rest of Patel's call allegedly focused on his concern about emails sent from the Department of Government Efficiency that asked for a weekly summary of what government employees have accomplished. Patel also reportedly asked the agency to give him a chance to prove his capabilities as its new leader.

At the same time, he said he would not tolerate "leaks" or any other forms of insubordination.

The FBI declined to comment on the situation while the UFC told Reuters it was "not aware of any information regarding UFC and FBI training."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!