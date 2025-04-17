LeBron James called out for taking warm-ups shirtless on NBA court, sparking call for league to bring back dress code

Two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas called out LeBron James for appearing shirtless on the court in Houston, saying it should be a fineable offence.

During a segment on NBATV, the network was previewing an upcoming game between James' Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. The cameras quickly cut to James taking practice shots in the Toyota Center in Houston, shirtless, with grey sweatpants and what appeared to be a do-rag.

As the footage rolled, Thomas immediately voiced his disgust with James' attire.

"I just totally, 100% object to this," Thomas said.

One of his colleagues added, "Me too."

Thomas went on, "If I was the GM or coach, I would never let one of my players walk out on the floor looking like this. I mean, we are professional, NBA league. We ain't summer league. We ain't at the YMCA.

Panelist Steve Smith, another former player and NBA champion, agreed with Thomas and suggested that the league needs to "go back to suits."

"Abso-mmhmm-lutely," Thomas replied, censoring himself.

Thomas, now 63, is known as one of the most physically tough players ever, along with being one of the most vocal. However, fans would be hard-pressed to find him in subpar attire when acting in an NBA capacity as a coach or player.

"I just think the professionalism in our NBA league has diminished so much," Thomas continued. "Look, I like LeBron, I'm a fan of his, so forth and so on, but to walk out on the floor before a game, with no shirt on, and shoot, I mean, come on, man? Where we at? What we doing? Where we at?”

"Adam Silver, if you want to fine somebody, fine that. Put a fine on that," Thomas said.

James, by most accounts, replied the following day, but was not looking to respond to any of Thomas' remarks directly.

"Man I was going to say something but it’s useless at this point in my career!" the star wrote, before congratulating his coach on a great season.

The NBA introduced a dress code under Commissioner David Stern in 2005 and that was said to be implemented due to star players like Allen Iverson taking ever-increasing liberties while in a professional capacity.

Under current Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA began allowing polo shirts for coaches in 2020, followed by a relaxation to "casual attire" in 2021.

League MVP Allen Iverson, April 2001. Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The NBA has been in a bit of panic over player representation and the league's image lately, with superstar player Ja Morant consistently flouting warnings about inappropriate gestures on the court.

Morant was suspended eight games without pay after being shown with a firearm in a club during an Instagram live video in March 2023. In June 2023, Morant was suspended for 25 games for wielding a gun once again on social media.

None of this stopped Morant from using finger-gun celebrations upon his return, again even after the NBA asked him to stop. Morant then proceeded to perform a grenade toss celebration days later.

Isiah Thomas announces his retirement (in a suit) in May 1994. Photo by MICHAEL E. SAMOJEDEN/AFP via Getty Images

