'If I really wanted to': LeBron James says he could 'probably' play at a high level until he's 47

LeBron James says he could still be one of the NBA's top players for another five to seven years ... if he wanted to.

James boasted about his skill level after recovering from an unknown illness, calling it "laughable" to see the "high level" he is playing the game at, despite being "such a young man but old" in terms of time spent in the NBA.

"I had a decade of the 30s, so to just wake up and just be like, 'Oh shoot, oh damn, you're 40?'" James said, per ESPN.

James is the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played, field goal attempts, points, and turnovers, while still putting up shockingly good numbers at 40 years old.



The forward recently became the 32nd player in NBA history to play a game in his 40s, as well, and is the second player after Vince Carter to play 22 seasons

"To be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably for about another — it's weird that I might say this — but probably about another five to seven years, if I wanted to," James added. "But I'm not going to do that."

The Ohio native added that he would love for his career to end in Los Angeles with the Lakers and said he didn't have any other goals left to achieve after sharing the court with his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. on opening night of the 2024-2025 season.

LeBron James (left) and son Bronny James (right). Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

'I came here to play the last stage of my career.'

James admitted he didn't think his Lakers could win an NBA championship but stated that a championship-caliber team likely wouldn't change his plan, either.

"I don't know if that determines if I stick around longer because it doesn't change my career in any sense or fashion," James continued.

"I would love for [my career] to end here. That would be the plan. I came [to Los Angeles] to play the last stage of my career and to finish it off here," James clarified.

Despite saying he didn't plan on extending his career that half decade, in 2024, James is still averaging 23.5 points on 49.6% shooting, along with 9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also just two years removed from putting up 28.9 points per game in 2022-2023 and 30.3 the season prior.

As for his recent illness, Lakers coach JJ Redick said it was "no concern," adding LeBron was "just a little under the weather."

