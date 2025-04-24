Male athlete wins girls' 300M hurdles in California — even the public address announcer goes along with it

A male athlete beat at least eight females in a hurdles race in California, to the cheers and support of the crowd in attendance.

The male athlete, allegedly named Abigail Jones, was called out by former NCAA swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler after he competed in and won a two-school varsity challenge between Martin Luther King High School and Santiago High School.

A male athlete, "competing on the GIRLS’ team at MLK HS in Riverside, CA took 1st in the 300m hurdles tonight," Wheeler wrote.

She added that the boy barreled past two female competitors to take the lead near the end of the race.

"This is NOT fairness. We need an immediate investigation!" Wheeler added.

Along with a screenshot of the results, showing Jones as the winner, was a video of the girls' race.

In the video, multiple fans are heard cheering and yelling "Go Abby!" and "Come on, Abby!"

After Jones seemingly increased his effort to win the race in the last 50 meters, a public address announcer is heard saying, "What an amazing race! For [Martin Luther] King, Ms. Jones, 47.36!" referring the boy and his finish time.

'Why am I getting displaced when I worked so hard?'

Martin Luther King High School is the same California school where two young girls complained that there was a boy on the cross country team who did not have to adhere to the same standard or attend the same number of practices. It is unclear whether Jones is that same boy.

One of the girls, Taylor Starling, claimed she was "removed" from her varsity girls' team and replaced by a newly eligible male transfer student who received "favorable treatment."

In 2024, the 16-year-old and her friend Kaitlyn said their own athletic director compared them to Nazis when they decided to stand up for themselves.

The girls wore T-shirts that read "Save Girls' Sports" on the front and "It's Common Sense. XX ≠ XY" on the back. The athletic director allegedly responded to the shirts by saying wearing such messaging around a transgender student was like wearing a swastika around a Jewish student.

After announcing a recent lawsuit against their school district, Starling was quoted as saying, "There's a transgender student on the team. Why am I getting displaced when I worked so hard and gone to all of the practices, and this student has only attended a few of the practices?"

Starling's father, Ryan, recently spoke to Fox News and revealed he had asked the young girls if they were ready to fight such a battle.

"I asked Taylor and Kaitlyn, 'Are you prepared to deal with this? Are you going to be able to walk through the hallways in her school and [have people] dislike you, call you names, and call you out?’ And they were," the father stated.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!