'NULL & VOID': Male NCAA gymnast gives insane take on Simone Biles and men in women's sports

An NCAA gymnast launched himself into the debate about male athletes in women's sports following Olympian Simone Biles' remarks about activist Riley Gaines.

Samuel Phillips, a gymnast at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, weighed in on Biles' remarks after she called Gaines a "sore loser" for losing to a man (Lia Thomas) and "truly sick" for campaigning against the inclusion of men in women's sports.

Phillips not only piled on and threw more insults at Gaines, but he also made a bold claim about how Biles would fair in competitions against men.

'She would actually STEAL GOLDS from LOTS of the best Male floor and vault workers.'

"This whole fight between Riley and Simone is NULL & VOID because the basis of the right's attack is that she would lose medals in the men's gym category," Phillips wrote on X. "When in reality, she would actually STEAL GOLDS from LOTS of the best Male floor and vault workers. So their base is FLAWED."

Blaze News reached out to Jennifer Sey, a seven-time U.S. women's national artistic gymnast, to ask for her thoughts on how Biles would perform against men.

"I think it speaks more so to the fact that women's gymnastics has changed. It's about power not grace and flexibility," Sey replied.

The XX-XY Clothing founder told Blaze News that now that men's and women's gymnastics are less differentiated than before, men would be "much more likely to be able to compete in women's and win."

Sey added, "What Phillips states is unknowable, but he's not wrong that Simone's skill level is otherworldly. That doesn't change the fact that men are stronger and more powerful overall, and if men entered women's gymnastics, they would displace women from medals and team spots."

Following his remarks about how well Gaines would do against men, Phillips launched his own attacks at Gaines on X, as well.

"Also Null and Void because Riley G.B. is in fact an evil spirited, loser mentality, unreliable, misinformed, hateful person."

Phillips then turned off replies to his remarks, while lashing out at Republicans on X.



"Muting the replies because every Maga cult member who comments on this has Baseless Arguments so elementary and rooted in fear. Nothing to debate about. You’re just here to fight and insight [sic] violence. Goodbye."



Although Biles issued an apology to Gaines, and Phillips shared it, he did not issue an apology or retraction of his own.

In response to Biles' apology, Gaines said that while she accepted it, she thought some of the gymnast's ideas were "nonsensical."

Gaines welcomed Biles to fight alongside her in the fight to "support fair sports."

Biles has not issued anymore public comments, and her press team has not responded to multiple requests for comment from Blaze News.

