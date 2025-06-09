'She's never had to compete against a man': Female athletes respond to Simone Biles' pro-trans rant

Simone Biles likely thought everyone would agree with her opinion that transgender athletes should compete in women's sports, a national gymnastics champion says.

Jennifer Sey, a seven-time U.S. women's national artistic gymnastics athlete, called out gold medal winner Simone Biles after the Olympian described activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines as "truly sick" for campaigning against men in women's sports. Biles said on X that Gaines should be "uplifting the trans community" and finding ways to make sports more "inclusive."

'She didn’t go to college. She probably hasn’t read much about this issue.'

Sey told Blaze News that Biles' ego is likely to blame, an attitude stemming from being the best in the world while surrounded by handlers and "yes-men."

"She's definitely an icon and definitely thinks she can do no wrong," Sey continued.

Gymnasts grow up in an environment that "demands obedience," Sey explained, which she says makes it difficult to become a person who thinks for herself and does what is right.

"You just do what your coaches tell you to do, every day, for more than a decade. Add to all of that, Biles probably barely attended school. She didn't go to college. She probably hasn't read much about this issue. She probably doesn't know much about the world. She’s a gymnast. She knows how to do that," Sey added.

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala on May 05, 2025, in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now, as a celebrity, Biles likely did not predict such a negative response, Sey continued.

"I think she did it impetuously. Didn't think it through. Didn't expect that kind of response. She lives in a bubble, and she thought everyone would agree and cheer her on."

Biles was hit with backlash from female athletes across the board, from swimming to skateboarding, and in her own sport from Sey as well.

"She's never had to compete against a man in her sport," former NCAA swimmer Kaitlynn Wheeler told Blaze News. Wheeler swam alongside Gaines at the University of Kentucky and was forced to share a change room with male swimmer Lia (William) Thomas.

Wheeler added, "Simone Biles has never watched a male gymnast take her place on the podium. To be honest, if a male gymnast walked into her division and dominated, Simone wouldn't be clapping. She'd be calling foul — and rightly so."

Skateboarder Taylor Silverman, who spoke out after losing to a male in a women's competition, also responded to Biles; she asked the Olympian a shocking but relevant question.

"If Larry Nassar came out as 'trans' would you want him moved to a women's prison?"

Nassar was convicted of sexual abuse of his patients as team doctor for USA Gymnastics, a story that Sey helped uncover in a 2020 documentary.

Jennifer Sey. Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images

Biles has not publicly commented since her criticisms of Gaines, nor did her team respond to Blaze News' request for comment. She has recently used her X page to promote pages like "@lesbiasnism" and other gay pride messaging, but on top of resharing her post about Gaines, she referred to the swimmer as a "bully."

Biles told Gaines to "bully" someone her own size, whom she said "would ironically be a male," seemingly unaware that Gaines was listed as just 5'7" by the NCAA.

By comparison, Gaines could be considered very tall if next to Biles, who is 4'8" and could qualify as having dwarfism.

Gaines, on the other hand, responded to Biles and explained that it is not her job "or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men" in women's spaces.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to clarify Jennifer Sey's comment regarding "read much about this issue."



