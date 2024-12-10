Christian soccer player who wrote 'I love Jesus' on Pride armband breaks silence, says his message is clear

English soccer player Marc Guéhi spoke publicly about his decision to write a religious message over a gay-pride armband, saying his message was also one of "inclusivity."

Guéhi, who was born in the Ivory Coast, is a devout Christian who plays for Crystal Palace, a soccer team in England's top-tier Premier League.

Guéhi agreed to wear a rainbow armband, which was issued to team captains in the league by Stonewall, a gay English charity that says it stands for "lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and ace (LGBTQ+) people everywhere."

However, Guéhi sparked headlines when he chose to write "I love Jesus" on the armband, which is against the English Football Association's rules.

'I think the message was pretty clear, to be honest.'

Although the FA did not punish the player, it issued a warning about the guidelines surrounding armbands.

A few days later, Guéhi spoke to Sky Sports about the controversy and provided an interesting statement.

"I think the message was pretty clear, to be honest," Guehi said, per the Daily Mail. "It was a message of love and truth, as well, and a message of inclusivity, so I think it speaks for itself."

Guidelines state players must "wear an armband, which is simple and conforms to the requirements ... relating to slogans, statements, images, and advertising."

At the same time, uniform rules state "any political or religious message" is forbidden and "disciplinary action may be taken" for any breach of the rules. This does not apply to messages that are inherent with the rainbow armband, it seems.

'Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote.'

Guéhi was the only player to protest in a sense; however, another captain, Sam Morsy of Ipswich Town, refused to wear the rainbow armband as he is a practicing Muslim. He instead wore the typical black captain's armband without any special markings.

Morsy did not receive a warning from the FA, however, causing Guéhi's father to speak out about the apparent double standard.

"I am saying, did he offend anyone?" John Guéhi said about his son. "I don't think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote."

"I really don't see what is offensive and what the problem is," he added.

The father called the rainbow armband an imposition of belief in its own right, saying the "LGBT community ... are trying to impose on others what they believe in."

He continued, "At the end of the day, everyone has the right to an opinion. But if that opinion's aim is to offend you, then there is a problem, but if my opinion is just to express what I feel, then I think that is fine, and I don't think what Marc wrote on that armband is offensive."

Aside from the very English remarks on offensive speech, the soccer dad said the focus should be on Morsy, instead.

"People should pay more attention to the person who refused to wear it."

"Marc said 'Yes' and did the right thing by wearing it, but people are having a go at him for what he wrote, he accepted to wear the armband, he was just trying to balance the message."

John Guéhi concluded by saying it is a "problem" that soccer players are being used as spokespeople for different beliefs.

"It is still a Christian country. Therefore, I don't see what is offensive."

While Guéhi has avoided a fine, his Crystal Palace manager has affirmed that his team stands for "integration."

"Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well," Oliver Glasner said.

The manager added that he discussed the issue with the player, saying, "He's no child, he's an adult, he has his opinion, and we respect it."

