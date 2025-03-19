'Cruel and depraved': Ex-US soccer player Megan Rapinoe trashes Trump's executive order to keep men out of women's sports

Former professional women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe characterized President Donald Trump's executive order to keep males out of female sports as "cruel" and against human rights.

Rapinoe is a longtime critic of Trump who has focused on the idea that men who believe they are women who should be treated as females, even in regard to playing in female sports.

Retirement has not stopped Rapinoe from using her popularity to speak out on these subjects, which continued in a recent interview with outlet Mundial.

Referring to Trump's executive order titled, "Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports," Rapinoe said she did not believe the intention behind Trump's action was sincere.

"Don't tell me it's about the rights of women's sports," she began. "That is totally disingenuous to say that."

'This isn't an issue ...'

The order declared that women have a right to play in sports only against other biological women and shall not be forced to compete with men, compete against men, or change in front of men.

Nevertheless, Rapinoe continued and claimed that the idea that men are infiltrating women's sports is not an existing problem.

"I think it's just really cruel," she went on. "You know, if you strip it all back, it's just kind of cruel and depraved. This isn't an issue, and you aren't going to be able to executive order trans people out of existence.

The 39-year-old then cited what she called a decade-long period of fighting for rights before claiming that the issue of ridding women's sports of men was actually just an issue of criticizing women's sports.

"We've just gone through a very long period, over 10 years, of really needing to fight just to get to a baseline of, like, equal rights and non-discriminatory behavior, and when people stop just s**tting on women's sports. I think we are sort of at that moment."

Responses to Rapinoe were instant, including commentator and host Piers Morgan, who called Rapinoe a "fraud," according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, OutKick founder Clay Travis mocked Rapinoe for wanting "grown men in women’s sports" before declaring that "her brain is broken."

Rapinoe has kept up her focus on both transgenderism and Trump since her retirement. In July 2024, she criticized U.S. women's soccer player Korbin Albert for posting content critical of transgenderism on social media. Rapinoe accused Albert of hiding behind her faith and questioned if the 20-year-old was "making any type of space safer, more inclusive" or "more whole."

Then, shortly after Trump's election in November, she said that she was hoping for better than the "grim, dark, violent reality" of another term under President Trump, a future that she said Trump had "very clearly" laid out for the country.

Rapinoe's insistence that gender battles in women's sports are not happening unfortunately can be disproven by examples from just the last 30 days. These examples included a California high school girls' basketball team with a dominating male player on the roster and a transgender track and field runner who defeated teenage girls at an event in New York.

