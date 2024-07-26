'That can hurt other people': US women's soccer player complains about teammate posting content critical of transgenderism

U.S. women's soccer player Tierna Davidson argued that it would be more difficult for the squad to represent gay people after her teammate shared a religious video on social media.

Davidson spoke about Korbin Albert, her 20-year-old teammate who faced criticism online for sharing a video from a Christian service that showed a person with an intellectual disability giving a speech about stopping his gender transition.

Albert also deleted a post from 2023 in which her family reportedly took turns stating their "pronouns are U.S.A.," which was also criticized.

'I want to be able to represent the queer community really well on this team.'

Davidson spoke to ESPN reporter Sarah Spain before the U.S. team played Zambia in the Olympics.

"It's been difficult," she said of the controversy around Albert. Davidson, who is gay, according to Fox News, added that she didn't want anything to hinder her ability to support gay people while playing soccer.

"It was difficult for me when it first happened, and it's been hard to hear how fans have been taking it because I feel like I want to be able to represent the queer community really well on this team, and so I want to have fans feel really welcome and feel like they can see themselves on this field in this team, so I don't want there to be any sort of feeling that they are not welcome here."

"I think it’s a difficult situation that has obviously affected me personally given what she was speaking on. I think that it is something you have to learn as a young player, especially with the platform that you're given," she added.



Despite Davidson's supposition, she is only 25, just five years older than Albert. She then claimed that Albert's choice to share the video can "hurt other people."

"Your beliefs, or how you choose to express certain things, is very public, and people do look and listen. Whether or not it’s something that you grew up with, or it was instilled upon you from a young age, and you might not know better, it is something that can hurt other people."



When Albert faced the backlash during late March 2024, she was also criticized by former soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe.

Albert was accused of liking a meme on Instagram with the caption, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game."

Rapinoe accused Albert of hiding behind her religion and asked if she was "making any type of space safer, more inclusive" or "more whole."

The young player would later "sincerely apologize" for her actions. Albert said that "liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful."

