US soccer player apologizes for sharing Christian content after Megan Rapinoe says it's hateful and causing child suicide

A United States women's national soccer team player has apologized after sharing and liking online content deemed to be offensive.

Korbin Albert, a 20-year-old from Illinois, faced criticism online for sharing a video from a Christian service that showed a person with an intellectual disability giving a speech about stopping their gender transition. The video was characterized in multiple outlets as being content that simply says "feeling transgender" is wrong.

The young soccer player was also criticized for what appeared to be a deleted post from 2023, in which her family reportedly took turns stating their "pronouns are U.S.A.," according to the Athletic.

Albert was also lectured online for liking a meme on Instagram, which had the caption, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game."

Perhaps the latter was why former U.S. women's player Rapinoe took such great offense, calling out Albert and claiming the young woman was hiding behind her religion. Albert also wears Rapinoe's former number 15 for the U.S. women's national team.

"For people who want to hide behind 'my beliefs' I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?" Rapinoe asked on her Instagram account.

The now-retired player also claimed that if these outcomes weren't being achieved, people are causing children to commit suicide due to their "hate."

"Because if you aren’t all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up! Yours Truly, #15," she continued. "For all my trans homie[s] enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU," she added.









Rapinoe later told the Athletic that her words were indeed in response to Albert's social media activity. She also told the outlet that the lives of those who identify as queer are in danger due to online commentary and legislation. She was not specific about any legislation.

At least four former teammates of Rapinoe reportedly shared her post in support, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis, and Kristie Mewis.

Seemingly feeling the pressure, Albert issued an apology for the simple act of "liking and sharing" social media posts that were "offensive."

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended."

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that l sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better," she added.





Rapinoe has consistently been a controversial figure with her political and social activism, which has included supporting transgender athletes in women's sports and the nonsensical idea of equal pay in sports.

Rapinoe has also stated that her social justice advocacy was more important to her than her athletic accomplishments and claimed that her career-ending injury was proof that God does not exist.

She retired from professional soccer in 2023.

