Michigan baseball player goes viral for snorting third-base line during celebration: 'I couldn't believe it'

A Michigan Wolverines infielder pretended to snort the white chalk off the third-base line as a celebration for hitting a triple.

During Sunday's game against USC, junior Mitch Voit went three-for-three with four RBIs. One of those hits was a second-inning triple with the bases loaded that put his team up 5-0.

After sliding into third base head first, Voit celebrated in an unorthodox manner that left fans both bothered and bemused. Voit leaned over the white chalk along the third base foul line and pretended to snort it as if it were a line of drugs. The video has since garnered millions of views across multiple posts and platforms.

With his helmet falling off and the play-by-play announcer seemingly ignoring his choice of celebration, Voit popped his head up to look directly at his team's dugout before grabbing his equipment and getting to his feet.

Another angle of the hit showed the play from start to finish; the crowd went wild as Voit rounded the bases.

"I couldn’t believe it, had to post," a baseball podcaster wrote on X alongside a video of the snort.

"This is a work of art," another viewer wrote.

One fan even said the maneuver was now their "new favorite" baseball celebration.

'You find this funny?'

The Wolverines went on to beat the Trojans 11-0, but that did not mean every viewer was happy with the celebration.

"You find this funny? Sad clown show," one fan wrote in response to the video.

Another viewer simply called the display "disgusting," while another shared the same sentiment and called the celebration "trashy."

More than a few viewers joked that Voit should be ready for an "automatic random drug test after the game," while several more fans claimed the player would find a notice in his locker that he has a meeting scheduled with league officials.

Along with the commanding victory, the 6' junior tied his career high of four RBIs with four hits for the second time in a week, according to his team profile.

Voit has been named on All-American and All-Conference preseason teams already in 2025 to go along with his All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Tournament Team selections from 2024. He also made 59 appearances and 10 starts as a pitcher last year, going 5-3 while simultaneously leading the team in hits.

Voit finished 2024 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs.

