'This is not gonna come true, young man': Mike Tyson eerily tells Jake Paul he will crush his dreams
November 12, 2024
Paul gifted Tyson an 'expensive' pigeon during a strange yet tense face-to-face sit down.
Mike Tyson was confidently quiet during a strange sit down interview with upcoming opponent Jake Paul, telling the 27-year-old that he is going to crush his dreams of a having the biggest night of his life.
Both opponents took an unorthodox position of sitting on backwards chairs as they fielded questions in a face-to-face interview just days ahead of their November 15 showdown on Netflix.
Tyson, appearing the most calm and confident he has been ahead of the fight, made several frighteningly calm statements reminiscent of his championship days.
When Paul was asked what it would do for his career and legacy to knock out Tyson, the former YouTuber replied, "Obviously, it would be the biggest moment in all of boxing history on Friday night when I put this man to sleep."
With a creepy smile, Tyson turned to the host, "He dreams a lot."
"This is not going to come true, young man," Tyson added.
Paul explained that he is "indeed" scared that Tyson could knock him out and has felt the fear while watching videos of Tyson train.
"My mom is messaging ... she can't even watch Tyson punch. She won't watch it 'cause it scares her," Paul said.
Inversely, Tyson was asked what it would say about him if he loses to the less-experienced fighter.
"Well, I'm not going to lose. I can't even fathom losing. I can't imagine it. He's not going to win," the 58-year-old resonded. "I think he thinks this is going to be an easy night, this is not going to be an easy night."
'I'll feed him to my falcon.'
The strange interview continued, and after Paul told a producer to "shut the f*** up," he presented an obscure gift to Tyson.
"This is a pigeon from Southeast Asia, very expensive, but I wanted you to have this," Paul said as he put the caged bird between them.
"Thank you, Jake," Tyson replied before analyzing the pigeon.
Tyson, who is known to care for coops of pigeons, then referred to the bird as a "low-budget pedigree" before adding that it was obvious that "no one loved him."
"I'll feed him to my falcon," Tyson decided.
"We paid thousands of dollars for that," Paul reiterated.
When the interview ended, Tyson admitted there was no way he could take the pigeon with him and that he would never actually feed the bird to his falcon.
Tyson's training has become increasingly impressive as cameras have followed him leading up to the fight. In one video that went viral online, the fighter seemingly knocked out a sparring partner, sending him falling through the ropes.
Tyson has recently stated that he takes a lot of hallucinogens and even admitted he may be high on mushrooms during the fight.
"If I'm not on mushrooms maybe I'll be on ... residue of mushrooms. I won't be on mushrooms but on the residue of mushrooms!"
