'I have to take them when I train': Mike Tyson says he might be high on marijuana or mushrooms for his fight with Jake Paul

Mike Tyson may be soaring with a bit more than confidence during his fight with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

The former heavyweight champion is set to fight known agitator Paul in Texas on July 20 and has been asked multiple times if his recreational psychedelic use will come into play for the fight.

Recently, Tyson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where host Jimmy Kimmel seemingly lost confidence in the 58-year-old the more he spoke.

"I really want you to beat this guy," Kimmel said in a clip posted to X. "I'm thinking about betting a lot of money on you," he added.

'I have to take them when I train, I always train with my mushrooms.'

"I'm training extremely hard," Tyson explained, revealing he typically starts his training at 11 a.m.

"Oh no," Kimmel responded, quickly losing faith in Tyson.

"I might leave the gym at 5," Tyson continued. The boxer explained that during his six-hour session, he also gets an hour-long massage within that same time period as well. "Then I go right into strength and conditioning," he added.

"Will you be high on marijuana as well?" Kimmel later asked.



"That's a possibility too," Tyson said, without laughing.

"My bet's getting lower as we talk," Kimmel said, sinking his head into his hands.

During an August interview with Logan Paul — a WWE wrestler and the brother of Tyson's opponent — Tyson was asked if he will be on any other drugs during the fight.

"Will you be on mushrooms for your fight?" the host asked Tyson.

"If I'm not on mushrooms maybe I'll be on ... residue of mushrooms. I won't be on mushrooms but on the residue of mushrooms!"

In the clip from the "Impaulsive" podcast, Tyson vaguely confirmed that the hallucinogen would be some sort of "psilocybin."

Per Outkick, Tyson also revealed that he feels he has to take mushrooms during his training sessions.

"I have to take them when I train, I always train with my mushrooms," he said. "I train with mushrooms. I feel so beautiful, it takes me to heaven, baby," he added.

One host joked that Tyson could box on PCP, to which Tyson replied, "That's a good one."

Tyson's marijuana use isn't exactly random; since 2016, he has been heavily invested in marijuana farming and cultivation.

According to a 2022 report by the Sun, the business pulls in about $670,000 per month.

Tyson has said the plants make him much calmer and believes they can help others fight opioid addictions.

