Watch: Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined for vulgar exchange with fans

Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards found himself writing another check, or perhaps taking a pay cut once again, due to an interaction with fans on April 19.

The NBA announced Edwards was fined $50,000 for "inappropriate language" and "making an obscene gesture toward a fan" last Saturday.

With 4:33 remaining in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers, Edwards spiced up Game 1 of the playoff series with a playful, yet inappropriate exchange with fans.

'Where are your kids?!'

After arguing with the fans about how much money he makes, Edwards noted that teammate Rudy Gobert also has made upwards of $300 million during his NBA tenure, as a back-and-forth brag with the fans carried on.

As hecklers asked Edwards, "Where are your kids?!" and told him, "You suck," the shooting guard decided to make penile comparisons as a last-ditch effort to convince fans of his worth.

"My d*** bigger than yours!" Edwards said, grabbing his crotch. "My d*** bigger than yours!" he repeated, which eventually sparked laughter from the hecklers. The short exchange can be watched here.



Edwards finished 2024 with a $100,000 fine for using swear words during a live interview following a tight win over the Houston Rockets, but the sum total of these two incidents is nowhere near the entirety of money the 23-year-old has had to fork over this season.

According to Spotrac, Edwards has been fined $272,000 for technical fouls et al. in the 2024-2025 season, and coupled with another near $250,000 suspension as a result of 16 technicals, he totals an approximate $514,393 in fines this season.

As for his money brags, while Edwards has earned just a measly $86 million so far in his career, he is in the first year of a new contract extension worth over $244 million.

For teammate Gobert, the Frenchman has already totaled more than that and will take home somewhere in the neighborhood of $375 million when his contract expires in 2028.

The NBA has seemingly lost control of some of its biggest stars this year and media members, former players, and fans have all taken notice.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has taunted the league with banned actions and celebrations despite having received a 25-game suspension. When warned not to do any finger-gun celebrations, as he has been seen on camera with real guns, Morant immediately did it again, anyway.

Even perennial star LeBron James turned off NBA legend and analyst Isiah Thomas when he was filmed in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, taking warm-ups shirtless in gray sweatpants and a do-rag.

Panelist Steve Smith, another former NBA champion, agreed with Thomas and suggested the league "go back to suits."

