Minor league baseball team cancels Pride Night ballgame — but still holds Pride Night to punish players

A minor league baseball team was left completely at odds with its own players this week over a gay Pride celebration.

The York Revolution is a team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball — an official MLB partner league — at the center of controversy in Pennsylvania.

'This action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision.'

The Revolution had planned a Pride Night celebration for Thursday, complete with home jerseys with rainbow sleeves set to be worn by players at WellSpan Park.

There was only one problem: The players refused to wear the jerseys.

"It is with great disappointment and [sic] that the York Revolution have issued important changes to our 11th Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 18th," the organization wrote in a press release.

In a bizarre decision, the franchise decided not to simply cancel the Pride theme for the game, but to cancel the game entirely and submit an official forfeit.

"Out of respect for the Pride Community [sic] and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18, will be forfeited."

At the same time, the organization made it clear it did not agree with the players' decision not to wear the rainbow uniforms, indicating the players were not being "inclusive."

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"This decision was not reached lightly. Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game," the team wrote.

The organization went on, "To be clear; [sic] this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York."

The penance shown by the team was multifaceted. Not only did York outright cancel and forfeit the game, the organization said it would treat the game as if it were rained out so fans can redeem their tickets for any future games.

Additionally, the team decided it would host a stand-alone Pride event at the baseball park in place of the game, in support of "our LGBTQIA+ representing partners."

The event will have music, batting practice on the field, and the ability to "enjoy community," the team said.

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The apology did not come without payment, either, as the Revolution also announced the organization would be donating $10,000 to the Rainbow Rose Center to "further their work in making sure the York community is ... inclusive."

The Rainbow Rose Center's mission is to build a "vibrant community of belonging where LGBTQIA+ individuals" are "supported, affirmed, and able to thrive."

On Wednesday, the organization promoted an auction for one of the Revolution's Pride jerseys.

Business will resume as normal on Friday night, when the Revolution host a home game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The game will include a Juneteenth Celebration and a "Girl Scout Sleepover."

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