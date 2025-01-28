Nancy Mace constructed the slippery slope that led to transgender chaos

Nancy Mace is the worst kind of feminist: attractive, well endowed, God-fearing, and ruled by blind ambition and a lack of self-awareness.

Men find this type of feminist difficult to resist. I know I do.

Sexually liberated and twice divorced, Mace is the kind of woman who will joke about skipping morning sex with her boyfriend while acting as a keynote speaker at a prayer breakfast.

Feminists do not build healthy communities or nations.

Mace, the South Carolina Republican congresswoman, doesn’t know what she doesn’t know, and she has no interest in finding out.

She fancies herself as an opponent of transgender rights. She strategically branded herself as the primary critic of Delaware Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first man to pretend to be a woman in Congress. In early January, Mace traveled to Delaware to speak to Republican politicians about a transgender bathroom ban.

It’s good marketing. Being against mentally ill men in women’s bathrooms and sporting events is a common-sense and popular position with most Americans.

Monday, Mace posted a bold statement on X, marking her territory as a protector of women’s accomplishments and spaces.

“I didn’t fight like hell to become the first woman to graduate from the Citadel just for some man in a miniskirt to take away that achievement. Protecting women’s accomplishments isn’t a political talking point for me — it’s personal.”

She posted the statement on top of a pic of her decked out in her Citadel uniform.

Mace has no idea that she’s the Slippery Dope. Her 1996 invasion of the Citadel, an all-male military school for 153 years, paved the road for transgender men to invade women’s bathrooms, sports, and spaces.

Her desire to be a cadet alongside young men is directly tied to transvestites wanting to shower, swim, and poop alongside young women. Mace helped build the slippery slope that normalized Sarah McBride.

Mace has no clue. She joined the Citadel to satisfy two people — herself and her dad, Emory Mace, a retired brigadier general. A 1963 Citadel grad, Emory Mace came out of retirement to serve as commandant of cadets in 1997. He personally oversaw his daughter’s cadetship, shaking her hand on stage in 1999 when she became the first woman to graduate from the Citadel.

So all it took for Nancy Mace to break a glass ceiling and make history was for the military school to lower its physical requirements and install a dad to chaperone his daughter.

Add "spoiled" and "entitled" to the adjectives describing Mace.

A supporter of same-sex marriage and the LGBTQ, Mace is a phony Christian conservative with the obvious goal of destroying the patriarchy.

She’s the second coming of Nikki Haley, only with a prettier face, a big chest, and the backing of woke military leaders.

Mace has seemingly set her sights on the Palmetto State’s governor’s mansion, Haley’s home from 2011 to 2017. Yesterday, during a press conference, Mace attacked state Attorney General Alan Wilson, the other front-runner in the 2026 race.

She said Wilson shouldn’t “even be thinking of running for governor” and that he’s done nothing for “women and girls.” She promised to take Wilson out. “I will personally make sure that he is never governor of South Carolina.”

Like Haley, Mace wants to use South Carolina’s governor’s chair as the launch pad for her presidential aspirations. Like any good feminist, Mace’s life purpose is to break “glass ceilings,” which is code for destroying the patriarchy and promoting gender chaos.

There’s no such thing as a good feminist. An ounce of feminism creates a pound of problems. Feminists do not build healthy communities or nations. They destroy whatever is in their path for self-aggrandizement. Nancy Mace made history. She doesn’t care that she weakened the Citadel and opened the door for the destruction of spaces and institutions designed to nurture and develop men and women separately.

My 2025 is dedicated to helping Christian men and women identify who are our legitimate allies. It’s not feminists or supporters of feminism. Nancy Mace passes herself off as a patriotic, God-fearing conservative. She’s none of those things.

