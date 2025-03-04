'She was really bad': NBA player fined after calling out female referee by name

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome was fined $25,000 after calling out NBA referee Natalie Sago following a game.

Jerome received a technical foul from Sago during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, one of at least two technicals the Cavaliers received from the referee after verbal exchanges on the court.

Despite the Cavs winning in overtime 133-129 and Jerome finishing with 25 points, the 27-year-old voiced his displeasure with the referring after the game.

"Yeah, I thought the refs were really bad tonight. Especially Natalie [Sago]," Jerome told reporters in the locker room. "She was really bad. So when stuff like that happens, they kind of lose control of the game. [You just have to] keep your head. I thought that first half was ridiculous. The third quarter was horrendous, and you just got to keep your head and keep playing."

The NBA acted swiftly and fined Jerome the next day for his remarks.

"Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

The league added, "Jerome made his comments to the media following the Cavaliers' 133-129 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 2 at Rocket Arena."

According to the referees' association, Sago is in her sixth season in the NBA after four seasons in the G League and three seasons in the WNBA. In 2021, Sago was one of two female referees to officiate the same game, the first time that had happened in NBA history.

Sago has not been well-received by fans over the last couple of seasons, and this has been coupled with several public altercations with players upset over her officiating.

Viral videos have ranged from a slight annoyance with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic forcing her to pass him the ball, to Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum arguing over a blown call.

Early in 2025, Indiana Pacers player Bennedict Mathurin even bumped Sago and was immediately ejected from the game.

'It shouldn't be based on your gender, race, [or] ethnicity.'

For her part, Sago has seemingly not made any excuses for her position in the league. In a 2021 interview, she appeared to explain that young women should not be getting jobs in her field based on their gender or ethnicity.

"Go out, and do your job. It shouldn't be based on your gender, race, ethnicity, anything like that, it should just be based on your abilities. If you can get the job done just like the men can, then we belong out there, too."



