NBA champion Antoine Walker asks why the WNBA doesn't have any male ex-players covering their sport: 'Is there a problem?'

NBA great and champion Antoine Walker sparked a debate by seemingly pointing out hypocrisy in the WNBA.

Walker won an NBA title in 2006 with the Miami Heat and was a fan-favorite for his three-point shooting and charisma.

Taking to his X account, Walker posed a simple question that the WNBA and its supporters are likely not ready to answer:

"Can somebody explain why there aren’t any ex nba players covering WNBA ? but there are ex women basketball players covering the NBA?" Walker asked.

While it is unclear if Walker was referring to any announcers in particular, the assumed premise behind his question is that the NBA is at a point where it is expected to incorporate female players into the mix for commentary and analysis, but there is no expectation for the women's league to incorporate male former players.

The fans agreed, as the most popular reply to Walker told the former star to expect to be attacked for "asking a genuine question."

"Is there a problem?" Walker replied.

"Great question, but you'll never get a[n] honest answer to it," one YouTuber chimed in.

Other fans blamed the culture around the WNBA, with one calling it a "disaster waiting to happen," unless the male analyst was the "most politically-correct [and] soft commentator of all-times."

Podcaster Dre Baldwin tried to offer blunt honesty and said, "talking about the WNBA, when you played in the NBA, is a step backwards. Talking about the NBA, when you played in the WNBA, is a step up."

Meanwhile, one reader asked if any former NBA stars were "man enough" to take on such a role and said they were "probably too scared of what other men think."

At least four former WNBA players are easily recognizable for their roles as NBA commentators and analysts, including: Lisa Leslie, Chiney Ogwumike, Rebekkah Brunson, and Candace Parker.

Stephen Bardo is seemingly the only ex-NBA player with a similar role in the WNBA — he is a color analyst for the Chicago Sky. However, Bardo is a relative unknown from the NBA and played just 33 games over three seasons, most of which (23) were in the 1993 campaign.

