New York Times refers to regular women as 'non-transgender women,' causing massive backlash

A New York Times writer is facing substantial criticism after referring to biological women as "non-transgender women."

The author was discussing testosterone levels and men in women's sports, particularly San Jose State University's male volleyball player Blaire (Brayden) Fleming, who plays on the SJSU women's volleyball team.

At 6'1'', Fleming possesses obvious strength and athletic advantages over women, a fact that has been noticed by countless athletes who have shared the court with him. This includes teammate Brooke Slusser, who told Blaze News that Fleming's "power" was something she had "never seen before."

Fleming's inclusion has caused the following schools to forfeit matches: Boise State (twice), Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State, and Wyoming.

'This is so insulting to the billions of women in the world.'

New York Times writer Juliet Macur declined to name the athlete, however, citing that "she" has not "publicly confirmed her identity and declined an interview request."

The most contentious part of the article came when the author was discussing the NCAA's rules surrounding hormone levels and the inclusion of transgender athletes.

The excerpt, which has angered many women, reads as follows:

On its website, the N.C.A.A. says trans volleyball players are eligible to play if their testosterone level is less than 10 nanomoles per liter — that's at least four times more than what many experts say is the top of the range for non-transgender women, and in the typical range for adult men.

This reference to women as "non-transgender," as if men who believe they are women or receive surgeries to appear as a woman are indeed the norm, set off a firestorm with actual women online.

British Olympian Sharron Davies said she felt this was evidence that transgenderism is a "men's rights movement."

"Women are now Non transgender women! Just wow! How anyone can say this isn't a men's rights movement I'll never know, whilst women lose their rights, their words, their safeguards, their sports, their sex discrimination laws ... I will never understand."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who even has "#VoteBlue" on her X profile, took great offense to the excerpt:

"[New York Times] you stink. We are women, not NOT TRANSGENDER WOMEN. Just WOMEN will do in the future."

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace simply called the article "bs," while Chaya Raichik said through her popular account Libs of TikTok that she felt insulted.

"Hey [New York Times], I'm not a 'non-transgender woman.' I'm a woman. Adult human female. This is so insulting to the billions of women in the world."

Many other "non-transgender" women took shots at the outlet, with some simply calling the publication "a joke."

New York Times is a joke.

— Ruthless World 🇺🇲 (@Ruthlessworld2) December 1, 2024

Another woman said the New York Times had made itself "irrelevant" with this kind of verbiage, while a woman named Katie said the language contributed to the "erasure of women."

They have made themselves completely irrelevant. No one cares what @nytimes says about anything.

— Elaine 🇺🇸 (@sweetdreamdairy) December 1, 2024

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

