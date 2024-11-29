Boise State women's volleyball team refuses to play against transgender athlete, forfeits Mountain West tournament

The Boise State women's volleyball team ended its season with a forfeit, refusing to play against San Jose State University in the Mountain West Conference.

San Jose State University's transgender player, Blaire Fleming — born Brayden — is a 6'1'' male whose participation in NCAA women's volleyball games has resulted in four other teams forfeiting matches.

This is the second time this season the ladies from Boise State have forfeited against SJSU, marking the sixth forfeit overall against the team. In late September, Boise State took a technical loss but still managed to battle back to earn a spot in the yearly tournament.

After beating Utah State on Wednesday — another team that has refused to play SJSU — Boise State players said they would not play Fleming and SJSU in the tournament semifinal on Friday.

"The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one, " Boise athletics wrote, per Outkick. "Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday."

"They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes," the school added.

This means that SJSU will walk into Saturday's tournament final, and if the team wins (whether by forfeit or not), they will advance to the NCAA national tournament.

SJSU gave its own statement, invoking Thanksgiving as a reason to celebrate all students.

"In this time of Thanksgiving, we are especially thankful for those who continue to engage in civil and respectful discourse. We celebrate and support all of our students, including our student-athletes as they compete for our community on this holiday weekend," the statement read.

The school added that while it was "disappointed" in Boise State, its players are looking forward to "competing for a championship."

Blaire Fleming stands alone waiting to make the first serve against the Air Force Falcons on October 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

SJSU had one of its own players, Brooke Slusser, speak out against the team for focusing on Fleming instead of the women on the team.

Slusser and a suspended assistant coach have joined a lawsuit against the school and the conference saying their First Amendment rights were violated after they spoke up about the ordeal.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include two players from Boise State, Katelyn Van Kirk and Kiersten Van Kirk.

A judge recently denied an emergency motion from the group's legal team to remove Fleming from the tournament and reinstate wins from the schools that had forfeited.

'We must fight to protect women's sports.'

After Boise State's forfeit on Wednesday, the Mountain West Conference said any "decisions to forfeit matches are at the institutions' discretion and are considered a loss. San José State will advance to the MW Women’s Volleyball Championship final."

Idaho's Republican Senator Jim Risch condemned the conference, saying it had "failed" the women from Boise State.

"These women have worked too hard for too long to be denied their right to fair, safe competition. We must fight to protect women's sports."



