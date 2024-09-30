'Fight for fairness': Idaho governor praises Boise State women's volleyball for forfeiting match against team with male player

Idaho Governor Brad Little applauded the Boise State women's volleyball team for dropping out of a match against a team that features a transgender player.

As Blaze News previously reported, San Jose State University women's volleyball is off to its best start in program history with a 6'1" male player on its team.

The Idaho governor was responding to a statement from Boise State Athletics, announcing the team would "not play its scheduled match at San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 28."

No formal reason was given by the school.

"I applaud Boise State for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act," the governor wrote. "We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports.

'Idaho’s hardworking, talented female athletes deserve a fair playing field.'

The governor recently issued an executive order directing the state's board of education to follow all rules in relation to having only women play in female sports.

The executive order, the Defending Women's Sports Act, guarantees female students in Idaho "equal opportunity in sports and school to the fullest extent," per Fox News.

Republican Senator Jim Risch also praised the move from Boise State.



"Kudos to Boise State for taking a stand for women in sports! Idaho’s hardworking, talented female athletes deserve a fair playing field where they can compete and WIN," the senator wrote on X.

Boise State became the second school to withdraw from a game with SJSU.

Southern Utah pulled out of a match after the team told tournament officials they did not want to play against the undefeated squad. It was not confirmed whether transgender player Blaire Fleming was the reason for the cancellation, though.

SJSU and its transgender player, Blaire Fleming, have been shrouded in controversy for weeks, causing several involved in the sport to speak out. The mother of a Nevada Wolfpack player recently expressed concern about her daughter playing against the male athlete.

"They have worked so hard for this, and to have that stripped away, to play with a male athlete, is unthinkable," Idaho mom April Chainey told the Daily Signal.

Chainey's daughter Carissa Chainey is scheduled to play SJSU on October 26.

As well, Fleming's SJSU teammate Brooke Slusser has agreed to join a lawsuit against the NCAA for not protecting women in sports.

Slusser had shared an apartment with the male player (and other females) and was even placed in rooms with Fleming for road games.

