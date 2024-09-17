With a male player, San Jose State University women's volleyball is having its best season ever

The women's volleyball team at San Jose State University remained undefeated and is now 6-0 following its latest victory.

The team is off to its best start in program history, according to OutKick, and continued its hot streak with a 3-2 win over fellow NCAA Division I Santa Clara.



The team is led by biological male Blaire Fleming, who is listed on the team website at 6'1''.

However, for the first time this season, Fleming was not included in the match's postgame recap:



"Three Spartans recorded double-doubles and the Spartans recorded a season-best 18 blocks as the San José State volleyball team stayed undefeated on the season with a 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11) win at Santa Clara Sunday inside the Leavey Center," the recap read.

The recap noted that players Nayeli Ti'a and Brooke Slusser recorded double-doubles in the game but didn't mention that the transgender athlete was the other player to do so.

'Fleming might just be the most impressive athlete on the floor.'

SJSU disabled comments on its X post celebrating the victory, which featured a highlights package from the match. The video did not show any clips of No. 3 Fleming.



Another clip from the game featured commentary from an announcer who noted that "Fleming might just be the most impressive athlete on the floor."

It has been known for months that SJSU has had the unfair advantage, but Fleming's identity had previously flown under the radar. An April 2024 report from Reduxx revealed Fleming was allegedly born as Brayden, and his biological sex was being withheld from his teammates and opponents.

The mother of an opposing player spoke to the outlet and said that her daughter had heard rumors of SJSU using a male player.

"I first watched my daughter play Blaire via live stream and then in person for a second match," the mother said. "My daughter mentioned to me before the second match that there were rumors about Blaire being a male."



When attending a game in-person, the mother said she could immediately tell that Fleming was male, both in appearance and the way he played.

"He jumped higher and hit harder than any woman on the court. There was no other female athlete on the court that day that could compare with Blaire's athleticism. He also had very narrow hips. I took notice of how he was dressed with a longer shirt in the front as well."



The parent also claimed that her daughter suffered far more physical strains during that match and that her teammates were struggling to deal with the velocity of Fleming's strikes.

It should also be noted that there is an obvious advantage for male players in the female version of the sport; the men's net in college volleyball is 7'11", while the women's net is 7'4".

The ladies from Southern Utah were recently slated to play against SJSU, however, reports surfaced that the team told tournament officials they did not want to play against the undefeated team.



It was not confirmed if Fleming was the reason for the cancellation, though.

Women's volleyball has been ripe with transgender controversy in places like California, Florida, and even Canada where five male athletes played in a single women's college game.

