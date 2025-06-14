Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder with a gun, but he's still posting on social media

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is still posting on his social media account, despite police announcing that there's a warrant out for his arrest on attempted murder charges.

Brown is a Super Bowl champion, but his behavior has become erratic in recent years since leaving the league.

'What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard.'

The 36-year-old is accused of shooting at a man outside of an amateur boxing event in Miami. Brown had gotten into a fistfight with Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu before grabbing a handgun from a security staffer, according to investigators.

Brown has posted three times on the X social media platform. In one post, he added a video of himself riding a bicycle. In another post, he wrote, "This cracker did it wasn't me." A third post shows him in boxing gloves with the message, "What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard."

Brown ended his career when he stripped off his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform halfway through a football game against the New York Jets and defiantly walked off the field in 2022. The Jets went on to beat the Buccaneers.

He was later celebrated on the right for enthusiastically supporting President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

RELATED: Images of Biden allegedly sniffing women and girls gets ex-NFL star Antonio Brown a 'hateful content' warning on X

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom. That's really insane, right? By the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn't a real football coach," said Brown at a rally to loud applause from the Trump supporters.

"He could never guard me," Brown joked.

If convicted, he could face 15 years in prison for the second-degree attempted murder charge.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!