Super Bowl champ and former Steeler Antonio Brown campaigns for Trump in front of steelworker crowd in Pennsylvania

Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown endorsed Donald Trump while referring to the media as "crazy" during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Brown, along with his former teammate ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Le'Veon Bell, gave remarks to a raucous crowd at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour east of Pittsburgh.

Brown was all smiles at the event, interacting with the crowd and reporters while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

In a video posted on X, Brown made several remarks about the Democratic ticket with particular focus on Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz.



"I know the media is going to call me crazy for Trump having me speak here. But I want to make this clear: We are not. They are," Brown told rally-goers. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom. That's really insane, right? By the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn't a real football coach."

"He could never guard me," Brown joked.



In another video from the rally posted by RSBN, Brown described himself as an "underdog," telling fans that his time playing for the Steelers taught him the "spirit of Pittsburgh: blue-collar, hardworking people that are resilient and face challenges head-on."

Brown continued, "I'm here representing a man who carries those same values: Donald Trump. He knows success, and he knows what it takes to make America great again. No matter what the media threw at him, no matter what people said to try to bring him down, he continued to push forward and kept getting back up. And he's always ready for the fight."

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl player, was much more succinct when approaching the mic. The former Michigan State running back simply said that Trump is the only candidate who can "make America great again."

Since retiring, Bell has ventured into professional celebrity boxing and has a 2-1 record in three fights.

Brown, on the other hand, has become active in the media and political landscape. He recently accused mainstream outlets of censorship over not showing Elon Musk on television when he attended a Steelers game. His vocal support for Trump has come with much fanfare, which he has parlayed into publicity for his own online sports network called CTESPN.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania crowd was packed with steelworkers as Trump attempts to win the swing state after losing by just 1.2% to Joe Biden in 2020; Trump won the state by 0.7% in 2016.



Pennsylvania has continuously seen its industry waver or send jobs overseas. In December 2023, the United States Steel Corporation, better known as U.S. Steel, was sold to Nippon Steel, a Japanese company worth over $21 billion.

U.S. Steel had been an American company since 1901, but the $14.9 billion offer was too much pass up as the company was struggling with nearly $1 billion of debt.

Trump's action-packed day on Sunday included not only the rally but a shift at McDonald's and an appearance at the Steelers game later that night.

During the game, a female fan caused a stir when she rushed the field in knee-high boots. As she stumbled running across the field, she raised a sign that read, "Trump secure border. Kamala open border," before being apprehended.

