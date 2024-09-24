Teammate of transgender NCAA volleyball player says she had to room with him on trips after he specifically requested her

A teammate of a male player who plays on the San Jose State University women's volleyball team has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA.

SJSU women's volleyball is off to its greatest start in program history (8-0) with the help of a male athlete on the team. That athlete is biological male Blaire Fleming, born Brayden, who is listed on the team website at 6'1''.

SJSU has disabled comments on X posts, kept Fleming out of highlight packages, and even removed him from game recaps as a result of backlash from him playing on the women's team.

Now, SJSU's co-captain Brooke Slusser has joined a lawsuit against the NCAA for allowing males to compete against females.

After transferring to SJSU from Alabama in 2023, Slusser shared a residence with four teammates, including Fleming, a male. OutKick reported that Slusser also had to room with Fleming on road trips frequently and later found out that Fleming specifically requested to room with her.

According to her legal complaint, Slusser was never told that a male athlete was on the team. While she noticed that Fleming could jump higher and hit harder than any girl at SJSU, she didn't realize he was male until she overheard students calling Fleming a "guy."

Slusser was uncomfortable with the transgender athlete's presence on the team and questioned if it was safe for her teammates or even opposing players.

'It comes down to the NCAA not making a safe and fair, level playing field for our women athletes in collegiate sports.'

Slusser also shared concerns about possible concussions; she said she and her teammates regularly discuss the dangers of being hit by one of Fleming's spikes.

The teammate isn't the only person to notice the velocity of the male player's hits. The mother of a Nevada Wolfpack player recently spoke out against the male player.

"They have worked so hard for this, and to have that stripped away, to play with a male athlete, is unthinkable,” Idaho mom April Chainey told the Daily Signal.

Chainey, who is assumedly the mother of Nevada's Carissa Chainey, said that she is "scared for every single player" who plays against Fleming, due to the higher risk of injury.

"It's so much bigger than her or her Nevada team or the Mountain West Conference. ... It comes down to the NCAA not making a safe and fair, level playing field for our women athletes in collegiate sports," Chainey added.

Nevada will play SJSU on October 26.

In addition to the concerns of players and mothers, the women's team from Southern Utah backed out of a game against SJSU completely. Reports surfaced that the team told tournament officials it did not want to play against the undefeated team.

While it was not confirmed if Fleming was the reason for the cancellation, it was also not denied.

Men have obvious physical advantages over women in volleyball, which is displayed by the fact that the net in men's college volleyball is 7'11", while the women's net is 7'4".



