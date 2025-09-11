New York Yankees waste no time before honoring Charlie Kirk

The New York Yankees honored Charlie Kirk before their game on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old political commentator was murdered at a university event in Utah, leaving behind his wife, Erika, and two children.

Minutes before their game against the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees' scoreboard lit up with Kirk's face and the message, "Remembering Charlie Kirk."

Just before 7 p.m. local time — five minutes before their usual start time — the Yankees also posted a message on their X page with a picture of the stadium's massive screen that showed the patriotic American.

"Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk," the message read. "Kirk founded the youth activist group 'Turning Point USA' and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old."

Fans were overwhelmingly pleased with the somewhat surprising gesture by the Yankees organization.

"I love the Yankees more than ever right now for this," one fan wrote on X.

"Massive respect for doing this," another fan said in response to the Yankees' post.

Another added, "Thank you. Charlie Kirk is a national hero."

Gary Sheffield Jr., who hosts a popular Yankees podcast, told Blaze News he was shocked at the team's gesture but that he agreed with it "100%"

Sheffield continued, "But where are the other 29 teams?" referring to the fact that only the Yankees appeared to share condolences for Kirk.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers want to be outspoken when it fits their niche community. How about a voice now in the face of hate and violence for the rest of the country?" the broadcaster added.

Sheffield cited different activist events previously held at Dodger Stadium, which included an anti-Catholic sex group for a Pride night celebration.

The baseball analyst shared a similar sentiment on X, where he stated, "Something is seriously wrong with the political discourse in this country."

The Yankees are set to host President Donald Trump on Thursday to honor the victims and heroes of September 11, 2001. In advance of Trump's visit, the club announced tightened security measures.

The Yankees lost 11-1 to the Tigers on Wednesday; the Tigers are also the opponent for Thursday's game.

