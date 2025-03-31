New York Yankees 'Torpedo' bats cause controversy after 15 home runs in first 3 games: 'That means you stink!'

The New York Yankees are setting a bat trend that has some critics claiming their new wood has an unfair advantage.

The new (and legal) "Torpedo" bats, as described by Major League Baseball, have an untraditional barrel that rests closer to the hitter's hands. They have more wood, are heavier, and allegedly have increased wood concentration in the area where the batter is likely to hit the ball.

A New York baseball fan has garnered over nine million views with a post on X that showcased the bats and said the Yankees hired a physicist to procure its design.

"Yes, the Yankees have a literal genius MIT Physicist, Lenny (who is the man), on payroll," the fan wrote. "He invented the 'Torpedo' barrel. It brings more wood - and mass - to where you most often make contact as a hitter. The idea is to increase the number of 'barrels' and decrease misses."

The MLB even cited the post in an article, seemingly confirming the bat's origins.

The controversy is spiraling after the Yankees hit nine home runs in one game on Saturday, including three from star slugger Aaron Judge. The team leads the majors with 15 dingers in just three games, with the Los Angeles Dodgers in second with 12 home runs, but with five games played.

However, not only has Judge declined to use one of the new bats, not everyone around the league is convinced by the new design.

San Diego Padres outfielder Brandon Lockridge, who spent time with the Yankees across several seasons, also said he had tried the "Torpedo" bat in a previous spring training but did not like it.

"I don't think using those bats is causing all the home runs," Lockridge said about the Yankees.

Other Yankees players have explained their bat choices to ESPN, as well.

Baltimore Orioles hitting coach Cody Asche also downplayed claims that the new bats were causing the uptick in home runs.

"Where you hit the ball, put some more mass in the sweet spot — I think that’s not something that’s unique to the Yankees," Asche said. "I think a lot of teams are doing that around the league," he added.

'How do we make him not suck?'

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy said the bats, first used in the MLB in 2024, are a form of "cheating" and are meant for players with slow bat speeds.

"The Yankees hired a MIT physicist to basically take wood from the other part of the bats, like you know, the handle label, and put it in the sweet spot, making the sweet spot bigger. They did this because [Yankees shortstop] Anthony Volpe sucks, and he kept getting jammed and sawed off," Portnoy said in a video Sunday night.

"[The Yankees] were like, 'How do we make him not suck? Let's just make this, this bat called a 'Torpedo' bat, where basically if you swing and you make contact on the handle, it gets sawed off, it's a home run,'" Portnoy added. "They studied Anthony Volpe, and they found out he gets jammed on every single pitch. That means you stink. You shouldn't alter the bats to make it better."

The Barstool CEO's video, and comments that the bat should be banned, garnered a response from Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"This is a high school baller talking," Chisholm laughed in response to Portnoy's consistent touting of his high school baseball prowess.

Chisholm did eventually provide an explanation hours later, admitting the "barrel is bigger" but is still within regulation.

"Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don't use to the parts you do! You're welcome no more stress for y'all," the 27-year-old stated.

While the recent success of the Yankees — who fans love to hate — may not be specifically attributed to the "Torpedo" bats, the Atlanta Braves have reportedly bought into the hype and ordered some of their own.

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney said during a broadcast for the Padres and the Braves that the latter had "put in an order."

"[Braves catcher] Drake Baldwin actually told me that he used one of these in the Arizona Fall League last year. He said, 'It looks weird, but if the Yankees are gonna keep hitting like that, everyone's gonna want to do it,'" Olney added.

Olney noted a similar point about the Yankees' Volpe and stated the shortstop makes his contact closer to the bat handle, adding credence to Portnoy's claims, albeit without accusing anyone of cheating or sucking.

