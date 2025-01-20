Has society 'gone too far' to accommodate transgender people? Americans says yes by more than 2:1 ratio in new poll

A New York Times/Ipsos poll revealed that respondents felt more strongly that society has gone too far to support the transgenderism ideology versus those who think society has not going far enough.

The poll asked specifically about how "society deals with transgender people," specifying the issue as "someone who does not identify with their sex at birth."

While 49% agreed with the statement "society has gone too far in accommodating transgender people," less than half of that number, just 21%, agreed that "society has not gone far enough."

Another 28% said society had reached a "reasonable balance."

Republican respondents represented 77% of those who thought things had gone too far and just 5% of those who had thought the movement hadn't gone far enough.

The poll also included eye-opening responses on the topic of "transgender female athletes," meaning athletes who were born male but identify as female.

Participants were asked if such people should be allowed to compete in women's sports. 79% say they should not be allowed. Republicans disagreed with transgender inclusion in sports at a rate of 94%, while Democrats, perhaps surprisingly, were at 67%.

Furthermore, when it came to giving "puberty-blocking drugs or hormone therapy to minors between the ages of 10 and 18," 71% of respondents said no one under 18 years old should have access. This represented 90% of Republican sentiments and 54% of Democrats'.

Democrats gave some interesting responses regarding their faith in government as well.

When it came to calling the economic system in the United States one that "unfairly favors the wealthy," Democrats agreed at a rate of 86%. Additionally, 67% of Democrats agreed that the government is mostly working to benefit itself.

At the same time, however, 54% of Democrats said the government "often does a better job than people give it credit for," with just 45% of Democrats agreeing that it is "almost always wasteful and inefficient."



This contradiction was not found on the Republican side, though.

A whopping 94% of Republican respondents said they strongly or somewhat support, 86% and 8% respectively, deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records, while Democrats weren't far behind with 83% supporting the same (49% and 34%).

The survey provided insight as to which news organizations respondents tune in to, with the most consistent answer for Republicans being Fox News at 15%. Another 12% said social media, and 10% said networks like CBS, NBC, or ABC.



For Democrats, 14% said the aforementioned networks, 13% said social media, and 9% said CNN.

Interview dates for the poll were January 2-10, and interviews were conducted with 2,128 respondents over 18 years old; 1,022 were Republicans, 1,025 were Democrats, and 81 identified as independents.

