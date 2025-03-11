NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. accused of heinous crime in Diddy lawsuit — denies involvement in revenge plot over Tupac

NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. addressed accusations after he was named in a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The rapper and record producer was raided by federal authorities in March 2024 and has been accused of sexual assault, among other crimes. Diddy has denied all charges against him.

In a lawsuit that was filed in California in October 2024, Beckham Jr. was accused, along with more than a dozen defendants, of raping a woman named Ashley Parham. The assault allegedly took place at the home of a friend of Combs in Orinda, California, in March 2018.

Court documents acquired by Page Six alleged that Diddy "sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape."

The accuser also claimed that others referred to Beckham as "Cornelius," which is a reference to his middle name, Cornelious.

Beckham took to his X page to deny the allegations and say he has never met the plaintiff.

"I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in CA. I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit," the football star wrote.

"I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."

'That name will be cleared.'

The 32-year-old receiver is currently a free agent after playing with the Miami Dolphins last season. He made just nine appearances in 2024, with nine catches for 55 yards.

Beckham had already made comments about the lawsuit a day earlier when social media star Drew "Druski" Desbordes learned he was named as a defendant.

Beckham replied to Druski's post on X, saying, "Boy I'll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

The 55-year-old-plaintiff said in the lawsuit that she had been drugged, kidnapped, and assaulted because she said Diddy was involved in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Parham named Shane Pearce as a man she met who then claimed he was a friend of Combs and video-called him to prove it. Parham said she was "not impressed" by the man's connection to Diddy due to his alleged involvement in Shakur's death.

According to the report, the assault was categorized by Parham as an act of revenge for her comments.

