Oklahoma State football fans will be able to donate to players using QR code on their helmets

Oklahoma State University will place QR codes directly on the helmets of football players so fans at home can make donations to players or the team as a whole.

The QR codes will not be displayed in the stadium, but the scannable icons will be predominantly for viewers at home who wish to donate to the team's name, image, and likeness fund.

OSU said in a statement that the move is believed to be the first of its kind, with Coach Mike Gundy calling it a "revolutionary" step toward supporting players.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said in a press release. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

The codes will be 1.5 square inches in size and feature each player's name and number in their respective design. Placed on the back of the helmet, the codes will visible in postgame photos and on social media content, as well. Fans seated in the premium section of Boone Pickens Stadium will also notice the codes marked on drink coasters.

'Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money.'

The team added that the codes will be visible on players' school apparel and other signage throughout the stadium, along with the team equipment truck.

Fans who scan the codes will be taken to the Pokes with a Purpose website, which showcases the "Saddle Up Campaign" and donation form.

Donations can be made one time or on a monthly basis, with the first recommended donation size set at $100.

By going to the website directly, fans can donate to an individual player or contribute to a pool of money that is distributed among the roster evenly.

For example, when selecting a specific player, a message says, "Your support will be credited to: Parker Robertson."

Coach Gundy was happy to move forward with the codes and recently expressed relief that the NIL negotiation period is over.

"The good news is the next five months we can just play football," Gundy said, according to ESPN. "There's no negotiating now. The portal's over. All the negotiation's history. Now we're playing football."

Gundy added, "The business side of what we do now — we have to have those conversations with [the players]. 'Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It's non-negotiable now. It'll start again in December.'"

Sports reporter Alejandro Avila called the QR codes a "gold mine" for OSU that serves as an "inexpensive and instant fundraising tactic."

"Boozed-up fans can now donate money during games. Scan your TV; cash in the bag for Oklahoma State. Players may start wanting a bigger share of the general funds, but until then it's a total money machine," Avila added.

According to USA Today's finance tracker, Oklahoma State is the 46th-most popular athletic program in the NCAA, collecting over $104 million annually. Just 12.46% of the revenue is allocated to student fees and the athletic department, among other places.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!