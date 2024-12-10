'We never had any doubt': Olympics president suddenly reverses course on Trump rhetoric after bashing him in 2017

The president of the Olympic committee said he is "very confident" that President-elect Donald Trump will support the 2028 Olympics despite denigrating him in 2017.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spoke at a press conference following a board meeting and praised Trump despite harsh headlines surrounding their first meeting during Trump's first term.

"We are very confident there with regard to the steps and efforts being undertaken," Bach said in Lausanne, Switzerland, per the Associated Press.

Bach also made the claim to reporters that he has always known Trump supports the Olympics.

"We saw also that President-elect Trump repeatedly declared his support for the games, which we never had any doubt because he has declared this support from the very beginning."

This is a turnaround from June 2017 reports, when Bach met with Trump at the White House. Trump was working with Olympic officials at the time in hopes of bring the games to U.S. soil.

Although Trump took credit for securing the games, Fox News reported that Bach spoke about Trump in a private conversation afterward and was overheard giving dramatic remarks about the president.

"Pray for our world," Bach was allegedly heard saying while in Washington, D.C.

At the same time however, 2024 Olympic Games Los Angeles bid chief Casey Wasserman praised the president for his work on the endeavor.

"Every letter, every phone call ... to President Bach ... support of our bid generally. ... In my role, from what we need from the federal government, he's been all I would hope for."

'These Olympic Games met the expectations of the world.'

Bach now says committee officials in Los Angeles and leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will need to be in "early contact with the incoming team" from the Trump administration ahead of planning for the 2028 games.

The IOC also noted its commissioned research, which reportedly showed an audience of 5 billion viewers tuned in to the Paris Olympics, capitalizing on 84% of the potential global audience.

"These Olympic Games met the expectations of the world," Bach said.

It should be assumed, however, that at least some of the viewership was under a controversial lens. For example, the opening ceremony included drag queens and a mock Last Supper, drawing mass criticism from Christians around the world.

As well, a boxer who was proven by several committees to be male competed and won against females at the Olympics, which drew extreme focus and widespread disdain.

For the 2022 Beijing Winter Games through the 2024 Paris Summer Games, the IOC reported a total revenue of $7.6 billion.

