Olympics opening ceremony was the Alphabet Mafia’s magnum opus

As a final show of force, the Alphabet Mafia hijacked the Olympic Games, turning the opening ceremony into a grotesque and blatant mockery of Jesus Christ.

The Paris Olympics opened with a pornographic re-enactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s interpretation of the Last Supper, the meal Jesus shared with his disciples before his crucifixion.

The Paris Olympics will be remembered as a celebration of the destruction of the religion that powered Western civilization.

Drag performers, including a man with his genitals exposed, gathered for a feast whose main course was a nude man painted blue.

“For the ‘Festivities’ segment, Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” producers of the Olympics said in a written statement. “Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect towards any religious group. Jolly is not the first artist to make a reference to what is a world-famous work of art. From Andy Warhol to The Simpsons, many have done it before him.”

There’s nothing new about mocking Christianity. We just hadn’t seen it done so blatantly on the world’s largest stage. Thomas Jolly, the ceremony’s designer, made history. Gay and Jewish, the 42-year-old French actor and director thumbed his nose at the religion and savior he reviles while pretending to promote inclusivity and depict a Greek god.

“The idea was to depict a big pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus and thus the Olympics,” Jolly told reporters on Sunday.

I’m not buying Jolly’s rationalization.

The idea was to punch, trigger, and humiliate Christians. Jolly planted a “mission accomplished” flag at the Olympics. The Alphabet Mafia won the culture war. Christians are the world’s punching bag, the easiest and safest target for public ridicule.

Our values and worldview have been forced into the closet by the five families of the Alphabet Mafia: the ADL, BLM, NAACP, LGBTQIA+, and feminists.

The Paris Olympics will be remembered as a celebration of the destruction of the religion that powered Western civilization.

Christians organized sports. The YMCA – Young Men’s Christian Association – organized sports worldwide. There would be no modern-day Olympics without the YMCA. The YMCA was founded in 1844, some 52 years before the 1896 Olympics.

Modern sports culture has disavowed its religious and patriotic origins.

Snoop Dogg, while wearing a Baphomet necklace, carried the Olympic torch. A pornographic rapper and pimp carried the Olympic torch. Why? How? Other than being a Lakers fan, what is Snoop’s connection to any Olympic sport?

LeBron James was chosen to be the flag-bearer for Team USA. How? Why? James routinely kneeled during the national anthem because George Floyd, a career criminal, died of a drug overdose while being restrained by law enforcement. James has spent the last decade demonizing America, painting the country as irreversibly racist.

The Team USA women’s basketball team excluded its most compelling and transformational player, Caitlin Clark, because she’s white, heterosexual, and avoids enthusiastically worshipping black lesbians.

Flavor Flav, the minstrel rapper, has somehow become the mascot for the Team USA water polo team.

The Alphabet Mafia owns the sports world. No one who has been paying attention should be surprised that the Olympic opening ceremony attacked Jesus Christ.

The world is upside down.