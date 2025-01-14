PETA sends letter to SEC demanding no animal mascots in college football, only 'willing human mascots'

Activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference in college football to demand no animals be used as mascots.

The SEC is home to several teams with animal mascots, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga, and the Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo.

PETA took particular issue with Bevo ahead of the Cotton Bowl and said there is concern for public safety as well as Bevo's own interests.

Citing bright lights, loud noises, and the "chaos of a rowdy football stadium" filled with fans, PETA said Bevo is stressed and terrified, putting everyone in danger.

"It is wildly irresponsible to allow him to attend the Cotton Bowl Classic. We urge you to bar this senseless and dangerous stunt," wrote Tracy Reiman, PETA's executive vice president.

'Bevo deserves to spend his days grazing with his herd.'

While Bevo has been a part of Texas football since about 1916, PETA pointed to the 2019 Sugar Bowl as an example of the most "frightening incident" when Georgia's Uga was "nearly" trampled by the steer on the sidelines.

The incident was not as close as it sounded, and while it was potentially a dangerous situation, no one was hurt in the five-second scrum.

Reiman continued and called the act of using the longhorn as a mascot "cruel" and a recipe for disaster.

"Bevo deserves to spend his days grazing with his herd. Being forced into a stadium full of bright lights, screaming fans, and frightening noises is stressful — even terrifying."

Fortunately, there exists a plethora of Bevo-centric documentary pieces that show just how well the mascot is treated.

Bevo not only enjoys a sprawling ranch and loving caretakers who went to the university, but the steer is trained from a young age to be comfortable around people. From weddings to presidential events, the steer has no shortage of public experience, and the idea that it is frightened or stressed out seems quite far from the truth.

Ranchers also train specific handlers for the animal, who pick up and drop off Bevo for every event. These student-positions are incredibly historic and sought after, too.

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

PETA certainly has an uphill battle given how many teams have animal mascots.

Colorado Buffaloes have a buffalo named Ralphie, SMU has a stallion named Peruna, and the Army team has mules.

Still, PETA demanded that only "willing human mascots" be used for College Football Playoff games, which begs the question as to how many NCAA teams are actually using unwilling human mascots.

