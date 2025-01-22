Insane viral video shows California transgender basketball player dominate high school girls — nearly outscores entire team

A male athlete towered over his opponents in a high school girls' basketball game in California recently, nearly outscoring the entire opposing team in a display of obvious advantage.

Henry Hanlon, a male athlete who has become known for dominating girls' sports in the state, was once again the focus of a viral video where he easily walked through the girls of Jewish Community High School on the court.

Hanlon was seen receiving nearly every other touch of the ball, rebounding his own misses and holding the ball over his head against the much smaller females.

'Boys deserve to be told the truth.'

According to Beth Bourne, whose content focuses on male athletes in female sports, Hanlon scored 29 points to lead San Francisco Waldorf High School to a victory.

The 59-33 final score meant that Hanlon almost single-handedly outscored the entire opposing team.

"Girls deserve safety & fairness at all levels of sport," Bourne wrote. "Boys deserve to be told the truth & letting them believe they can change sex is cruel & abusive."

Hanlon previously sparked controversy in November 2024 when his inclusion on the San Francisco Waldorf girls' volleyball team inspired a school to forfeit a game.

Stone Ridge Christian School was supposed to play Hanlon's team in the California Interscholastic Federation State Girls Volleyball Championship playoffs. However, after learning there was a male player on the team, the Christian school announced its intention to forfeit.

"Unfortunately, we were just informed that our opponent, San Francisco Waldorf, has a male athlete playing for their team," the school wrote in a letter to parents.

The school added, "We do not believe sex is changeable, and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message."

Stone Ridge told Blaze News at the time that it wanted to stand for what the school believes is the truth.

"We will always stand for biblical truth and what is right."

According to Bourne, three teams in the CIF North Coast Section, including Stone Ridge, have "forfeited their games against San Francisco Waldorf for safety concerns and religious beliefs."

The CIF has published a "Gender Diverse Youth Sport Inclusivity Toolkit" that promotes creating a plan with a student to address their preferred "bathroom/locker room usage, names, pronouns," and "privacy considerations."

Hanlon may have caused other previous forfeits in basketball, particularly when the San Francisco school was scheduled to play against Islamic school Averroes High School. However, that school declined to provide a specific reason for its forfeit.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

