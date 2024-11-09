'Hate speech isn't real': UFC contender Sean Strickland says he won't fight in Australia due to its government

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland announced he will not fight in Australia for a championship again, citing the government's disdain for him and the country's lack of free speech.

Strickland last fought down under for the middleweight championship in 2023, beating New Zealander Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Leading up to the fight, Strickland made it his plight to criticize Australia's laws surrounding speech, guns, and more.

Strickland has since lost the middleweight title to South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis but has battled his way back to the No. 1 contender position for a rematch.

However, the Anaheim, California, native recently declared he has no intention of accepting a fight in Australia for the belt.

"I'm not fighting in Australia. Were thinking Vegas in March," the fighter wrote on his X page.

"I have a love for the aussies BUT I don't think you're government likes me... Which I take as a compliment!! Hate speech isn't real and ill always speak up for my kangaroo homies," Strickland continued, adding an all-caps call for freedom.

Strickland responded to several fan comments, including one that claimed Australians are "too liberal."

The fighter took the chance to clarify that his issue is with the state, not the people.

"The government is [too liberal]. The people living there are as much as a Trump supporters as us," Strickland replied.

Strickland has been highly critical of Australian policies since the COVID-19 lockdowns, when federal authorities forced citizens into quarantine camps.

"Go to Australia and post something negative about covid. They can enter your home and take you to jail," Strickland said in 2021.

I can just start naming constitutional amendments that most countries don't have? Go to Australia and post something negative about covid. They can enter your home and take you to jail.

Leading up to his fight in 2023, Strickland's outlook was to figuratively liberate Australia by speaking out about its gun control measures.

"A woman can't own a gun.... or a knife... or pepper spray.... My god! I'm coming to save you Australia," the former champion wrote.

Later that same day, Strickland said, "Looks like me going to Australia is becoming a humanitarian mission now," he said in response to a post about gun licensing.

It appears the fighter's outlook has changed from liberation to a worry that the government won't be as welcoming of him a second time around.

He may be right to assume so, given that political commentator Candace Owens was recently denied entry to the island nation.



Australia's immigration minister said Owens had the "capacity to incite discord" and therefore should not be allowed into the country.

The minister claimed Owens' comments about the Holocaust and the Islamic slave trade could "incite discord in almost every direction."

Strickland has said he would only fight once to prove he deserves a rematch for the middleweight title and after beating Brazil's Paulo Costa in June has stated he will wait as long as it takes to get his opportunity.

