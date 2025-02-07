SEC announces over $800M in revenue for 2023-2024, increasing $50M over year before

The Southeastern Conference commissioner announced revenue distributions of $808.4 million on Thursday, which will be divided among the conference's 16 universities.

The 2023-24 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2024, saw massive revenues according to conference commissioner Greg Sankey, which was helped along by several of its college football teams raking in more money from bowl games.

The revenue totaled $790.7 million from what was described as "the conference office" and an additional $17.7 million from the universities that participated in the bowl games in 2023-2024.

Schools averaged $52.5 million in distributed revenues, while the bowl participants retained their additional earnings.

"The SEC’s annual distribution of revenue helps member universities maintain strong athletics programs while supporting the academic and athletic ambitions of thousands of student-athletes across the conference," Sankey said, according to a press release.

Of the 16 universities in the conference, 14 received a full revenue share from television contracts, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Championship Game, the SEC men's basketball tournament, and the NCAA Championships.

Oklahoma and the University of Texas were the two schools that received just $27.5 million due to joining the conference in July 2024.

Texas, however, was one of the schools that brought in money for the SEC from the CFB. Along with Georgia and Tennessee, Texas helped the conference collect $26 million from the inaugural tournament.

'SEC universities are uniquely positioned to provide new financial benefits for student-athletes.'

While these distributions are indeed massive, Notre Dame's independent status meant the school took in $20 million without having to share it, after making the national championship game.

Nevertheless, the SEC was able to make everyone happy with a more than $50 million increase over its 2022-2023 fiscal year where revenues totaled $741 million.

The conference commissioner also boasted about the SEC's ability to provide financial benefits for its athletes, before bragging about "debt-free education" and health care coverage.

"As the entire college athletics enterprise works through significant change, SEC universities are uniquely positioned to provide new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to deliver transformative, life-changing college experiences," Sankey said.

He added, "Beyond providing an exceptional, debt-free education, this experience includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development, and post-eligibility health care coverage for SEC student-athletes."

