'They do that to our president': Shilo Sanders compares himself to President Trump, says media tries to destroy him

University of Colorado Boulder senior Shilo Sanders said he has a lot of haters who want to portray him inaccurately, just like President Trump.

Sanders is coached at Colorado by his father, Hall of Fame football player Deion Sanders, along with his younger brother, Shedeur. The 24-year-old has faced consistent criticism since his father took the helm of the team and has been accused of getting a push despite not being a good enough player.

That criticism appeared to hit a boiling point over the last week as Sanders prepared to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an All-Star game for the best college football players in the country to play in front of NFL scouts.

Before the game, a compilation video was released that purported to show Sanders struggling in practice reps against his fellow all-stars. The selective footage made its rounds on social media, with just three versions of the video on X totaling over 11 million viewers, for example.

According to Essentially Sports, media personality Dov Kleiman claimed that Sanders was "getting exposed" and that his "draft stock is tanking."

Sanders' older brother, Deion Jr., reacted to the claims and said media members were "sick in the head" for what they were saying.

'They do that to our president. They do that to everybody.'

Sanders' West team lost 25-0, and despite reports that he played fairly well, he had words for his critics after the game. When a reporter asked what he wanted people to know about the clips that had circulated, Sanders compared his treatment in the media to that of the president.

"If you just hate me or you want to hate me, paint me in a bad picture ... they do that to our president. They do that to everybody. You know?"

Sanders then said it can become bothersome when he his working hard but still receives criticism.

"I'm not gonna be safe from it. But it does get aggravating whenever you put in your work and you're working on your craft and people just steadily destroying you."

Sanders continued, "I just care about what the scouts say. I care about what Coach [Deion Sanders] thinks and my family thinks. And I got a good circle around me, so I really don't let that stuff affect me."

He concluded by calling the media reactions "really stupid" and added that people will "always just try to destroy you."

"I don't do nothing bad to nobody," he said.

The young defensive player said he will continue to get as strong and fast as possible ahead of the NFL Draft, which takes place April 24-26.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

