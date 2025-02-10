'God's blessed us very much': Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts put their faith front and center in emotional interviews

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts put their faith first when asked what motivated them to win Super Bowl LIX.

After a stunning 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — and a Gatorade shower from his players — Sirianni was the first to be interviewed on the broadcast by reporter Tom Rinaldi.

"Nick, Super Bowl champions. What does the moment mean?" Rinaldi asked.

In what would become a theme with the Eagles, Sirianni immediately thanked God.

"God's blessed us very much. He gave us all the talents to be able to get here. So first and foremost, thanks to him," Sirianni said.

The 43-year-old then spoke highly of his players and emphasized greatness while maintaining a passion to win.

"We didn't really ever care what anyone thought about how we won or their opinions. All we want to do is win," he continued. "But thank God. Thank you, Jesus."

'He's greater than all the highs and the lows.'

After revealing that he's an "emotional guy," Sirianni was soon joined by his wife and children who were more than happy to join him to shed some tears.

Hurts was interviewed next by seasoned sideline reporter Erin Andrews but was immediately interrupted by Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham who told Hurts to tell the media to "get off [his] back."

Andrews humorously remarked, "Well, that's exactly what I was gonna ask."

Before any football commentary though, Hurts also pointed directly to God.

"God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows, and I think, personally myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it."

He went on, "The good, the bad, all of it using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness, and I think I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me."

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Hurts made his faith the focal point in multiple interviews he gave throughout the night, even after accepting the Lombardi Trophy when he told host and former player Terry Bradshaw, "God is good."

Later, during an interview with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Hurts said he gives "all glory to God," stating once again that he feels God is "greater than all the highs and the lows."

The recurring theme for Sirianni and Hurts showed that the continued sentiment in professional sports is an increasing acceptance of Christianity, which at times has been shunned and avoided by broadcasters. In sports moments like these, players and coaches immediately bringing their faith to the forefront has made it impossible for the world to ignore.

Along with the win, Hurts took home MVP honors after throwing for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and running for 72 yards and one touchdown.

