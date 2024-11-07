'Thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time': Coach Steve Kerr gives sarcastic pro-MAGA response to Trump victory

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr lampooned Donald Trump in response to the Republican's election victory, using both inflammatory and positive language.

Kerr has been a staunch supporter of Kamala Harris leading up to the presidential election and was asked by reporters for his thoughts on the Republican landslide after the results came in.

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well."

Anthony Slater, a sports reporter who posted Kerr's remarks, noted the coach's tone shifted to sarcasm as he began to recite a hyperbolic version of Trump's position following the 2020 election results.

"I'm just thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time. Last time, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people and then voted six times, that was unfortunate," Kerr described.

The coach then claimed that Trump only believed there was election fraud in the previous election because he lost, stating "thankfully this time everything was clean."

"It's great that every election has been really valid except for that last one four years ago," Kerr added, before pointing to a "twinkle" in his eye to note his sarcasm.

Kerr then switched from dramatic to positive though, saying he believes in democracy and "the will of the people."

The 59-year-old pledged to support the country and government; "I want nothing but the best for us," he said.

"Between wars abroad, global economy that has shifted everything, in terms of what it means for our citizens and their day to day lives. I'm well aware that I live in a bubble and I'm one of the luckiest people on earth. So I want what's best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that."



'Let's make America great again and beat the Celtics.'

In a video posted to X, Kerr was asked if he spoke with his team in order to reset their minds following the election results.

The coach's reply was downright laughable.

"I just told them in our meeting this morning 'Let's make America great again and beat the Celtics.'"

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr both endorsed Kamala Harris. Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kerr and superstar guard Steph Curry had been openly endorsing Harris since at least the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

In July, Curry claimed Harris was "primed to bring her energy" to the presidential campaign.

Curry pushed much of the same messaging that the Harris campaign itself did: positive energy and good vibes.

"For her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now," Curry said while in Paris.

At the same time, both Kerr and Curry have consistently remained positive even when their politics were clearly at odds with the news cycle.

The coach and player both expressed concern over the attempted assassination of Trump in July and said they hoped for the best for the United States.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!