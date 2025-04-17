Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Older woman 'targeted' college football star in extortion plot with sexual assault claim, player's agent claims
April 17, 2025
The woman claimed the athlete forcibly engaged in certain sexual activities with her.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond denied allegations of sexual assault, while his agent claimed the athlete was "set up" by the accuser.
Bond is currently ranked as the 10th-best NCAA wide receiver in the country by ESPN ahead of the NFL Draft and 57th overall in a recent mock draft by expert Mel Kiper Jr.
However, after a recent sexual assault claim, the 21-year old turned himself in and voluntarily cooperated with authorities, which resulted in a $25,000 bond.
The young athlete was arrested last week in Texas after a woman, approximately 29 years old, claimed he had engaged in sexual activity with her that she did not want.
According to NBC Sports, the woman claimed the two discussed having sex over text, which included "one act in particular, which the victim said she would consider."
When the two met for a sexual encounter, Bond allegedly “brought up the notion of the act they'd previously discussed," but the woman said she "was not comfortable trying it."
The affidavit claimed that Bond did it anyway and was "using his body weight against her and covering her mouth."
The woman alleged that Bond asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement afterward, which she refused, and also offered the woman a payment.
Bond responded by saying the accusation was "patently false."
"Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence," Bond said, per ESPN.
NFL reporter Ian Rapoport posted an email on X that was reportedly sent from Bond's agent to all 32 NFL teams. The letter reportedly said that a "false narrative" had been amplified and a sinister plot had been unfolding.
"The truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that [Bond] was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup [sic] for financial gain," wrote agent Damien Butler.
The agent added, "Isaiah, like most twenty-one-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access, however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name."
Bond recorded 540 receiving yards and 34 catches with Texas in 2024 with five touchdowns. He previously played at Alabama and totaled 888 yards and five touchdowns in two years.
